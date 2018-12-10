From the moment Jon Gruden was brought back for a second stint as coach of the Oakland Raiders with a 10-year contract, general manager Reggie McKenzie's longevity in the position was in serious doubt.
That only eroded more with each departure of one of McKenzie's prized former draft picks and ended when he was fired Monday, less than two years after he was named the NFL's executive of the year.
With the Raiders unable to build off that breakthrough 12-win season in 2016 and McKenzie's recent drafts failing to generate many impact players, the move to cut ties with McKenzie was made after Oakland beat Pittsburgh 24-21 for its third win of the season.
McKenzie's influence with the Raiders had waned ever since the triumphant news conference to welcome Gruden back to Oakland in January. Gruden got rid of several of the players McKenzie had acquired, most notably edge rusher Khalil Mack and receiver Amari Cooper.
Gruden said owner Mark Davis informed McKenzie of the move and the Raiders only issued a brief statement thanking McKenzie for his time in Oakland and wishing him well.
BILLS: Starting linebacker Matt Milano will miss the final three weeks of the season with a broken left leg, while the status of running backs LeSean McCoy and Chris Ivory are considered more promising.
Milano had surgery for a broken fibula on Monday, a day after being hurt in a 27-23 loss to the New York Jets.
Coach Sean McDermott said the initial prognosis for Milano's recovery was positive, though he didn't provide any timetable of when the second-year player might be cleared for practice in the offseason.
As for McCoy and Ivory, McDermott listed them day to day with Buffalo (4-9) preparing to host the Detroit Lions (5-8) on Sunday.
JAGUARS: Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone says running back Leonard Fournette was responding to racial slurs while yelling at a fan in Nashville, Tennessee last Thursday night.
Fournette declined to address the accusation in the locker room Monday on the advice of his agent.
Teammate and fellow running back T.J. Yeldon, however, said several fans directed racial slurs at Jacksonville players.
Fournette was shown in a video released by TMZ telling someone in the stands he was going to "beat your (butt)" before two teammates pulled him away. Another clip shows Fournette near the bench yelling into the stands while Yeldon looks on.
REDSKINS: This is what it's come to for the Washington Redskins: Their fourth quarterback of a once-promising, now-lost season, Josh Johnson, will be making his first NFL start since 2011 and spent time playing the "Madden NFL" video game to try to pick up something about his new teammates.
He will be playing the most important position on the field next Sunday when the Redskins, who have gone from 6-3 and first place in the NFC East to 6-7 thanks to a four-game losing streak, play at the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9), who might be the most disappointing team in the entire league.
• Tight end Jordan Reed could be done for the season because of a strained toe muscle. Redskins coach Jay Gruden said that he thinks Reed was hurt on Mark Sanchez's high throw on his first pass of a 40-16 loss to the New York Giants a day earlier.
