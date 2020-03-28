NFL notes: Cowboys agree on deals with kicker Zuerlein, defender Poe

The Dallas Cowboys are going to let two proven kickers go at it in the offseason for a change.
The Cowboys and kicker Greg Zuerlein agreed n a $7.5 million, three-year contract, with $2.3 million guaranteed.
The deal with Zuerlein comes just a few days after the Cowboys re-signed Kai Forbath, who made all 10 kicks last season after replacing the shaky Brett Maher.
Dallas also announced a deal with nearly 350-pound defensive tackle Dontari Poe in another signal of going bigger inside under new coach Mike McCarthy, who brought in Mike Nolan as defensive coordinator.
"Greg the Leg" had issues similar to Maher in the last of eight seasons with the Rams in 2019. Zuerlein was strong from 50-plus yards but struggled on shorter kicks.
The 32-year-old's accuracy has tailed off in the two seasons since connecting on a career-best 38 field goals in 40 tries in 2017, when he was an All-Pro and Los Angeles reached the Super Bowl.
Once Dan Bailey seized the job in Dallas eight years ago, there was never much drama with the kicking competition before Bailey was surprisingly replaced by Maher at the end of the preseason in 2018.
Maher, who didn't have any proven competition last season, went on to become the first NFL kicker with three field goals of at least 60 yards. But the Cowboys had to dump him after 13 games in his second season last year. He still led the NFL with 10 misses, six of them from less than 50 yards.
Zuerlein was second to Maher in misses last season with nine, including six misses in the 40-49 range. But he has made 15 of 20 kicks from 50 yards and beyond the past three seasons and has one of the strongest legs in the NFL.
The Dallas move is also a reunion for Zuerlein with John Fassel, his special teams coach for all eight seasons with the Rams. Fassel left Los Angeles to join new Dallas coach Mike McCarthy's staff.
Zuerlein's has made 82% of his field goals with two from at least 60 yards. He's 33 of 55 from at least 50 yards in his career.
Poe is headed to his third team in four seasons. The eight-year veteran was limited to 11 games in Carolina last year because of a quadriceps injury. He has 20½ career sacks.
VIKINGS: Minnesota signed veteran guard Dakota Dozier.
The team announced the re-signing of the Furman product, who played in 16 games last season with a career-high four starts. He originally joined Minnesota as a free agent last April 4.
Dozier was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round (137th overall) of the 2014 NFL draft. He has appeared in 54 career games with 11 starts.
GIANTS: New York reached a one-year contract agreement with tight end Eric Tomlinson.
Tomlinson split last season with the Giants, New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders. He appeared in eight games and had one catch.
Tomlinson has played in 44 regular-season games with 32 starts for the New York Jets, Giants and Raiders. He has caught 17 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown. He also has seven special teams tackles and has experience as a long snapper.
