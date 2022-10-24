NFL Notes: Colts set to bench Ryan for Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts are benching starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

Coach Frank Reich made the announcement Monday after Ryan threw two more interceptions in Sunday's 19-10 loss at Tennessee. Reich said Ryan suffered a separated throwing shoulder in the game, but that the decision to make a change was not injury related.

Ryan leads the NFL with nine interceptions and has fumbled 11 times this season. The 37-year-old Ryan has been sacked 24 times, taken 59 hits and ranks second in pass attempts with 297, largely because the Colts (3-3-1) have been unable to get their ground game churning.

Ehlinger was a sixth-round pick in 2021, but has taken a rapid ascent to his first NFL start. He started his rookie season on injured reserve, but joined the active roster in October. A strong preseason in 2022 put him in the conversation to supplant Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles as No. 2 on the depth chart, a move Reich made before Indy's Week 6 game.

Ehlinger has appeared in three NFL games, but has never thrown a pass.

Seahawks don't believe Metcalf will need surgery

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered an injury to his patellar tendon but does not need surgery at this time, according to coach Pete Carroll.

Speaking on his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM on Monday morning, Carroll said the team got a “great report” about Metcalf after he left Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half. Metcalf appeared to be hurt leaping for a catch in the end zone late in the first quarter and was immediately ruled out by the team.

X-rays in Los Angeles on Sunday were negative and Metcalf underwent additional scans back in Seattle on Monday morning. Carroll said there is no timeline for Metcalf’s potential return.

Injuries mounting for Browns

Cleveland Browns starting linebacker Jacob Phillips will likely miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a pectoral injury during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Also, tight end David Njoku could miss significant time with an ankle injury for the Browns (2-5), who have lost four straight.

The loss of Phillips is another blow to Cleveland's defense, which had one of its better performances against dynamic Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Phillips had taken over signal-calling duties after captain Anthony Walker Jr. suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury in Week 3.

This is the second serious injury in two seasons for Phillips, a third-round pick from LSU in 2020. He played in just four games last year after suffering a biceps injury in training camp.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Phillips got hurt while making a tackle near the sideline. He's still undergoing medical tests.

As for Njoku, Stefanski said he's “week to week” with ankle injury. The Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals next Monday, giving him an extra day's rest.