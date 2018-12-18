All indications point to Melvin Gordon returning to the Los Angeles backfield for Saturday's game against Baltimore.
The fourth-year running back was a full participant during Tuesday's practice. Gordon has missed the last three games after spraining the MCL in his right knee during the second half of the Chargers' Nov. 26 win against Arizona.
Gordon, who attended Kenosha Bradford High School and played at University of Wisconsin, is sixth in the AFC in rushing with 802 yards despite missing three games and is second in rushing average per game (80.2).
PRO BOWL: The Los Angeles Chargers placed seven players in the Pro Bowl, including safety Derwin James, one of six rookies across the league to make the game.
James, a first-round draft choice, will be joined on the AFC squad by veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, wide receiver Keenan Allen, running back Melvin Gordon, defensive end Melvin Ingram, center Mike Pouncey and special-teamer Adrian Phillips for the game, which will be played Jan. 27 in Orlando. James and Phillips are the only starters, though.
Rivers is a backup to Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, one of 29 first-time Pro Bowlers. That, of course, includes all the rookies: James, Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Seahawks punter Michael Dickson, Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, Indianapolis guard Quenton Nelson and Cleveland cornerback Denzel Wads. Lindsay is an undrafted player.
New England's Tom Brady is the other AFC quarterback, making it for the 14th time. Noticeably missing is the Colts' Andrew Luck.
New Orleans, led by quarterback Drew Brees, Dallas and Chicago paced the NFC with five players each. Brees is the starter, backed up by Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and the Rams' Jared Goff.
Buffalo, Oakland and Tampa Bay had no Pro Bowl selections.
Pittsburgh and Kansas City each had six players chosen, including such first-timers as Steelers running back James Conner and Mahomes, both having breakthrough years.
Cleveland has a first overall draft choice in the game — not Baker Mayfield, but 2017 top pick Myles Garrett at defensive end.
Among the perennial AFC choices returning to the game are Houston DE J.J. Watt, Pittsburgh WR Antonio Brown, Baltimore guard Marshal Yanda and safety Eric Weddle, Cincinnati DT Geno Atkins and Denver LB Von Miller.
For the NFC, frequent repeaters include Atlanta WR Julio Jones and C Alex Mack, Dallas tackle Tyron Smith, inside LBs Luke Kuechly of Carolina and Bobby Wagner of Seattle, Arizona CB Patrick Peterson, Rams DT Aaron Donald and Bears LB Khalil Mack.
There will be a brother combination at center for the AFC as Maurkice Pouncey of Pittsburgh is the starter ahead of Mike Pouncey.
The Jets, despite a 4-10 record, have three Pro Bowlers in safety Jamal Adams, kicker Jason Myers and return specialist Andre Roberts — all first-timers.
Pro Bowl coaching staffs will be from the losing teams in the AFC and NFC divisional playoffs with the best regular-season records. Each player on the winning Pro Bowl team receives $67,000, while each player on the losing squad earns $34,000.
FALCONS: Atlanta signed former Bears running back Jeremy Langford from the practice squad.
Langford, who played two seasons with Chicago, replaces injured rookie Ito Smith for Sunday's game at Carolina. Smith was placed on injured reserve on Monday with a knee injury.
Langford, a fourth-round pick by the Bears in 2015, will back up starter Tevin Coleman. Langford ran for 737 yards with 10 touchdowns in two seasons with the Bears.
REDSKINS: Safety Montae Nicholson was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with assault and battery and being drunk in public stemming from a fight at a restaurant and retail complex near the team's practice facility in Ashburn, Virginia.
Police say Nicholson and 24-year-old Sydney Maggiore were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated to a physical assault of two victims, one man and one woman.
A 2017 fourth-round pick out of Michigan State, Nicholson has played in all 14 of Washington's games so far and is 10th on the team with 41 tackles. He started the first seven games of his second NFL season before moving to a backup role for the past seven after the Redskins traded for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.