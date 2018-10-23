The New York Giants have sent "the other Eli" to the New Orleans Saints.
Not Eli Manning. Eli Apple.
The Giants on Tuesday traded the cornerback who was the 10th pick overall in the 2016 draft to the Saints for a fourth-round pick in 2019 and a seventh-rounder in 2020.
Like all trades, it will not be official until Apple passes a physical.
The move marks the second time in a week the Giants (1-6) have parted ways with a recent first-round draft pick. Last week, they waived tackle Ereck Flowers, their 2015 top pick. He was signed by Jacksonville.
Apple has 23 tackles and a forced fumble. He also recovered a fumble in the Giants' 23-20 loss to the Falcons in Atlanta on Monday night.
RAIDERS: Oakland signed kicker Daniel Carlson and waived Matt McCrane.
Carlson was a fifth-round pick by Minnesota this season after setting the SEC record for career points in college at Auburn. He was released after two games with the Vikings. He missed three field goals in a tie against Green Bay on Sept. 16, including tries from 35 and 49 yards in overtime.
McCrane kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime for Oakland on Sept. 30 against Cleveland, but has missed four kicks in three games and has struggled to generate touchbacks on kickoffs.
BRONCOS: Backup quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass after a couple reported he came into their suburban house uninvited and sat down on their couch "mumbling incoherently," according to court records.
General manager John Elway said the team was "very, very disappointed in Chad and the situation he put himself into" and suggested the Broncos were pondering Kelly's future with the club.
Kelly attended a Halloween costume party hosted by Von Miller on Monday night that has long been a tradition for Broncos players and their significant others.
FALCONS: Right guard Brandon Fusco will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken right ankle in Monday night's win over the New York Giants.
The Falcons already have lost a starting guard, Andy Levitre, to a season-ending arm injury. Three defensive starters — safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen and linebacker Deion Jones — are on injured reserve. Jones may return from his foot injury this season. Running back Devonta Freeman also is on IR with a groin injury.
JETS: New York signed free-agent wide receiver Rishard Matthews, giving a boost to their banged-up receiving group.
The 29-year-old Matthews was released by Tennessee last month after requesting the move because he felt he was being underused. He had three catches for 11 yards in three games.
