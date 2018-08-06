The Arizona Cardinals lost starting center A.Q. Shipley for the season with a torn right ACL and will replace him with rookie Mason Cole.
Shipley, a six-year NFL veteran, started all 16 games each of the past two seasons, the only member of the Cardinals offensive line to play every game either year. Coach Steve Wilks called him “a tremendous leader and hard worker.”
“When you talk about the DNA that I look for, a guy that loves the game, very passionate, gritty,” Wilks said. “He really was the leader up front.”
Shipley signed with Arizona as a free agent in 2015, working his way to a starting role after bouncing around the NFL early in his career.
He was able to walk off the field but was carted from there to the locker room, with a towel draped over his head.
DOLPHINS: The NFL’s active career rushing leader may still be a starter at age 35.
Frank Gore is listed as sharing the No. 1 running back spot with incumbent Kenyan Drake on the first depth chart of training camp for the Miami Dolphins.
Gore signed with his hometown team in March and was widely expected to fill the role of veteran backup. He’s awfully experienced for a feature back, with 13 seasons and 196 games of mileage.
But that mileage translates into lots of yardage — 14,026 yards, to be exact, which ranks behind only Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Barry Sanders and Curtis Martin.
GIANTS: Saquon Barkley got an incredulous look on his face when asked if he was hoping to play in the New York Giants’ preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.
Hoping was not an option as far as the second overall pick in the NFL draft was concerned. The halfback from Penn State wants to play, even though the Giants cut back his workload last week, leaving many to wonder if he was a little dinged after 10 days of training camp.
Coach Pat Shurmur put the injury speculation to rest when talking to the media. He said Barkley is physically fine and the team is just managing his workload.
Barkley believes he is ready. He has worked hard, picked the brains of quarterback Eli Manning and veteran running back Jonathan Stewart, gotten to know his linemen and seems to have grasped the offense as well as can be expected for a newcomer.
EAGLES: A Super Bowl victory gave Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman more job security.
Philadelphia signed their coach and executive vice president of football operations to contract extensions through the 2022 season.
Pederson is entering his third season as coach.
He originally signed a four-year contract with a club option for 2020. Roseman began his career with the team as an unpaid intern in 2000, rose to become the youngest general manager in the NFL at age 34 in 2010, overcame a season in exile in 2015 after losing a power struggle to former coach Chip Kelly and returned to put together a championship team.
OBITUARY: Tom Heckert, a former personnel executive for the Denver Broncos who also served stints as general manager for the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles, has died following a long illness, the Broncos said. He was 51.
Heckert stepped away from the Broncos after last season after being diagnosed in recent years with amyloidosis, a rare disease that causes a buildup of amyloid proteins in the heart, kidney, liver and other organs.
He died Sunday night.
Heckert spent 27 years in the NFL, including the last five in the Broncos’ personnel department.
He was the teams’ director of pro personnel from 2013-16 before becoming senior personnel adviser in 2017. Before coming to Denver, Heckert was the general manager for the Browns (2010-12) and the Eagles (2006-09).
