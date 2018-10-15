Mike Smith is out as defensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, replaced by linebackers coach Mark Duffner.
Riding a three-game losing streak and not showing any signs of being able to fix a porous unit that keeps undermining the team's chances of winning, the Bucs dismissed the former Atlanta Falcons coach on Monday after yielding 92 points in the first half of consecutive losses to Pittsburgh, Chicago and Atlanta.
Tampa Bay, which has the NFL's second-ranked offense and No. 1 passing attack, rallied to make two of those games close, however pressure on coach Dirk Koetter to make a change had been mounting since Mitchell Trubisky threw a career-best six touchdown passes in the Bears' 48-10 rout of the Bucs on Sept. 30.
The day after the loss to Chicago, Koetter said he had no intentions of dismissing Smith because the defensive woes were not the fault of any one person.
The Bucs had a bye after that game, but having an extra week to prepare for Atlanta didn't turn out to be an advantage. The Falcons gained 219 yards and scored touchdowns on their first three possessions to open a 21-6 lead before holding on late for a 34-29 victory that apparently sealed Smith's fate.
VIKINGS: Cornerback Mike Hughes has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, ending a promising rookie season after six games.
Coach Mike Zimmer confirmed the diagnosis, after Hughes was hurt in the fourth quarter of Minnesota's 27-17 win over Arizona on Sunday.
In addition to seeing extensive time in the secondary, Hughes has taken turns returning kickoffs and punts and also played on coverage units.
FALCONS: Kicker Matt Bryant is expected to miss the next game against the New York Giants after straining his right hamstring making a 57-yard field goal that helped Atlanta snap a three-game losing streak.
Coach Dan Quinn said the Falcons are going to bring in another kicker this week to fill in for Bryant. Giorgio Tavecchio, who was with the team at the end of the preseason, is among the candidates.
Tavecchio kicked last season for the Oakland Raiders. He made 16 of 21 field goals, including three from 50 yards or longer, and all but one extra point.
JETS: New York could be without two of their top playmakers on offense and defense for a while. Safety Marcus Maye has a broken right thumb that could sideline him for a few weeks, and leading wide receiver Quincy Enunwa has a sprained right ankle.
