Antonio Callaway didn’t take long to run into trouble with the Cleveland Browns.
The fourth-round draft pick and wide receiver from Florida, who arrived in Cleveland with a history of issues while in college, was cited early Sunday morning for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license.
According to a report by police in Strongsville, Ohio, Callaway was pulled over in his car after he failed to yield to on oncoming traffic. Police found a “small amount” of marijuana and cited Callaway, who was stopped on a day off for Cleveland’s players at training camp.
The Browns selected Callaway in this year’s draft despite his checkered past. He was suspended last season for involvement in a credit card fraud case, and he provided a diluted urine sample at the NFL combine in February. That offense caused teams to stay away from him, but not the Browns.
In April, general manager John Dorsey felt confident the team had done its homework before taking Callaway. Callaway was already in Stage 1 of the league’s abuse program because of his diluted sample. He could be subject to a fine because of this infraction.
COLTS: Andrew Luck spent two straight offseasons contemplating how it would feel to play football again.
He’ll find out Thursday night.
Coach Frank Reich announced that Luck would start and could play most of the first quarter in the Indianapolis Colts’ preseason opener at Seattle. Much has changed since Luck performed in a televised game.
There’s a new general manager and a new coach in town. There’s been another new offense installed and Luck is still trying to learn everybody’s names. Even the once formidable offense has undergone a major revamp.
Rookie Quenton Nelson and free agent signee Matt Slauson have moved in as the new starting guards. Tight Eric Ebron and receiver Ryan Grant are promising new targets for Luck, who will be handing off to second-year running back Marlon Mack for the first time in a game Thursday.
NINERS: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is going to play at least one possession in the preseason opener Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys, coach Kyle Shanahan said.
Garoppolo will be taking his first snaps in a game since signing a five-year, $137.5 million contract in February. Garoppolo has looked good during training camp, including Tuesday’s practice when he hit receiver Aldrick Robinson for a pair of touchdowns during full-team drills.
PANTHERS: Offensive lineman Amini Silatolu has a torn meniscus in his left knee and will undergo surgery Friday.
The team isn’t saying how much time Silatolu is expected to miss. He will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis, according to trainer Ryan Vermillion.
Silatolu has been working as the team’s starting left guard as Carolina looks to fill the void of All-Pro Andrew Norwell, who signed earlier this offseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rookie Brendan Mahon will start the preseason opener Thursday at Buffalo.
