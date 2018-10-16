Buffalo Bills rookie starter Josh Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained right elbow on his throwing arm and is not expected to play at Indianapolis this weekend, a person with direct knowledge told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The person described Allen's status as being week to week as opposed to being out indefinitely.
Coach Sean McDermott would only list Allen as week to week on Monday, and wouldn't rule him out from playing this weekend.
Allen's injury, sustained in the third quarter of a 20-13 loss at Houston on Sunday, leaves Buffalo choosing between turnover-prone Nathan Peterman and newly signed veteran Derek Anderson to start against the Colts (1-5).
FALCONS: Running back Devonta Freeman is going on injured reserve, another major setback for a team that already has lost several key players.
Coach Dan Quinn said that Freeman's groin injury was more serious than initially thought, forcing him to undergo a surgical procedure.
In another injury related move, the Falcons signed kicker Giorgio Tavecchio. He will fill in at least one game for Matt Bryant, who strained his right hamstring making a 57-yard field goal in the 34-29 victory over the Buccaneers.
One of the NFL's highest-paid running backs, Freeman is the fifth Atlanta player to go on injured reserve this season. He follows safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen, linebacker Deion Jones and offensive guard Andy Levitre.
ALLIANCE: The Alliance of American Football will begin its first season the night of Feb. 9, the Saturday after the Super Bowl, when the Atlanta Legends visit the Orlando Apollos, and the San Diego Fleet are at the San Antonio Commanders.
On the next day, the eight-team, 10-week league will have the Memphis Express at the Birmingham Iron, and the Salt Lake Stallions visiting the Arizona Hotshots.
Some well-known football figures are part of the league co-founded by Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Polian. Steve Spurrier coaches Orlando, while Brad Childress is head coach in Atlanta and has Michael Vick as his offensive coordinator. Another Hall of Famer, Mike Singletary, is the head coach of the Express.
The final regular-season weekend will be April 12-14, with playoffs to follow. The league's championship game will be played the weekend of April 26-28.
