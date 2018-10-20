The NFL has been fined Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict $112,000 for multiple unnecessary roughness penalties in Cincinnati’s loss to Pittsburgh last Sunday.
The third-quarter plays involved Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back James Conner. Burfict, who has been fined 11 times for more than $315,000 during his seven-year NFL career and was suspended for four games to begin this season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancers.
Burfict was fined for a helmet hit to Brown; he previously served a three-game suspension for a hit on Brown during the 2016 playoffs. His other fine, announced Saturday, came for a high hit on Conner.
There were calls for Burfict to be suspended as a repeat offender, but instead he was handed his biggest one-time fines.
Also, Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd was fined $30,080 for two incidents: $10,026 for unnecessary roughness and $20,054 for a hit on Miami QB Brock Osweiler.
CHARGERS: Running back Melvin Gordon has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans because of a hamstring injury.
Gordon is third in the NFL and leads the AFC with 466 rushing yards. He did not show up on the injury report until the team’s practice in London on Friday, when his participation was limited.
The fourth-year running back has rushed for over 100 yards in two of the past three games, including 132 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns in last Sunday’s 38-14 win over Cleveland.
OBITUARY: Dick Modzelewski, a star defensive tackle who appeared in eight NFL titles game with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns during the 1950s and ‘60s, has died. He was 87.
Modzelewski spent 14 years in the NFL, eight with the Giants that included six title games. He teamed with Andy Robustelli, Rosey Grier and Jim Katcavage on one of the great defensive lines.
Modzelewski also appeared in two championship games with the Browns. He joined the NFL with Washington in 1953 and also played for Pittsburgh, never missing a game in his career.
He coached in the NFL for 22 years, including the 1978 season as the Giants’ defensive coordinator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.