Eight kickers walked onto the practice field at the end of a rookie camp session in Lake Forest, Ill., as the Chicago Bears tried to solve their greatest problem through a mass offseason kicking competition.
Coach Matt Nagy lined the 70 rookies at the weekend camp along the 50-yard line behind the eight kickers, watching as each attempted a 43-yard field goal, the same distance Cody Parkey missed with a double-doink to end Chicago's season in a 16-15 playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Out of a snap and hold, without a pass rush, only two of the eight kickers made the 43-yard field goal.
The Bears had Chris Blewitt, Elliott Fry, Redford Jones, John Barron II, Casey Bednarski, Emmit Carpenter, Spencer Evans and Justin Woo on hand for the start of this competition at rookie camp after holding several tryouts already in the offseason.
Blewitt, Fry, Jones and Barron were the kickers who had already been signed, and the other four were brought in for tryouts at the rookie camp.
Only Barron and Evans made the 43-yard kick. When the kickers had competition amongst themselves away on another practice field, Fry and Jones stood out.
EAGLES: Philadelphia signed linebacker Zach Brown to a one-year contract and claimed safety Blake Countess off waivers.
Brown started 25 games for the Redskins the past two seasons. Countess has started four games in three seasons with the Rams.
Brown spent his first four seasons in Tennessee and played one year in Buffalo before going to Washington. He has seven career interceptions, including a pair returned for touchdowns in his rookie season. Brown will get a chance to compete for a starting spot.
Countess was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in 2016. He has two interceptions.
FALCONS: Atlanta promoted longtime scout Shepley Heard to director of pro personnel.
Heard takes over the role from Joel Collier, who will now serve as a national scout. Heard recently completed his 14th season with the Falcons, including six as a regional scout.
Collier spent the last three years as Atlanta's director of pro personnel. Before that, he served as assistant general manager for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009-13.
