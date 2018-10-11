Chicago defensive end Akiem Hicks takes pride in being a leader for the Bear's defense.
So an ejection against Tampa Bay on Sept. 30 for making contact with an NFL official during an altercation caused Hicks to reflect, and avoiding suspension left him feeling fortunate.
Hicks was fined $33,425, and will be available to play Sunday for the Bears (3-1) against the Miami Dolphins (3-2).
Hicks pushed down judge Mike Carr. The official was attempting to break up a dispute between Bucs guard Ali Marpet and Hicks after Bears safety Eddie Jackson intercepted a pass.
Following the ejection, Hicks went to the sideline and threw his jersey and shoulder pads into the stands and went to an empty locker room.
STEELERS: Wide receiver Antonio Brown is planning to fight a pair of lawsuits filed against him stemming from an incident at a Florida apartment complex last spring.
Ophir Sternberg is seeking damages against Brown, claiming that objects thrown by Brown from the 14th floor of an apartment building came close to striking Sternberg's father and Sternberg's 22-month-old son in April. The lawsuit claims Sternberg's son was "extremely traumatized" by the event.
A second lawsuit filed by the owner of the apartment building is seeking more than $15,000 in damages from Brown.
Brown told police that the incidents occurred after a gun and $80,000 were stolen from the apartment. Brown said in a statement on Thursday the lawsuits contained "false claims" against him.
CHARGERS: Los Angeles has used five kickers during coach Anthony Lynn's first 21 games in charge. If Caleb Sturgis' quadriceps muscle doesn't feel a whole lot better soon, they'll employ a sixth on Sunday in Cleveland.
The kicking saga took another twist this week when Sturgis, who won the job out of training camp, revealed he has a strained quad. Sturgis missed a field goal and an extra point and delivered a couple of short kickoffs during the Chargers' 26-10 win over Oakland last weekend.
Sturgis also missed two extra points in Los Angeles' previous game against San Francisco. The Chargers lead the NFL with four missed extra points this season, and Sturgis has also missed three long field goals.
