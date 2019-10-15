The Chicago Bears placed starting defensive tackle Akiem Hicks on injured reserve Tuesday because of an elbow injury suffered on the opening series of the game against the Oakland Raiders in Week 5.
It’s the second straight day that the Bears have placed a key player on injured reserve. On Monday, guard Kyle Long was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury.
Bears coach Matt Nagy said on Monday that it’s possible Hicks could return later this season from his injury. If the Bears choose to designate him to return later this season, the earliest he’d be eligible to play in a game would be in Week 15.
Hicks, 29, was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2018 when he had 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and 55 tackles while starting all 16 games. He has one sack and six tackles in four games this season, missing the Week 4 game vs. the Vikings with a right knee injury.
STEELERS: Pittsburgh placed defensive end Stephon Tuitt on injured reserve, two days after he tore a pectoral muscle in the first quarter of a 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
The six-year veteran was in the midst of his best season, racking up 3½ sacks and six tackles for loss in just over five games for a defense that ranked among the NFL leaders in sacks (third) and takeaways (second), one of the few bright spots during a 2-4 start.
The Steelers re-signed L.T. Walton to take over the roster spot created by Tuitt’s injury.
BROWNS: Quarterback Baker Mayfield was limited in practice Tuesday after injuring his left hip against Seattle.
Mayfield was hurt on a run in the second quarter. He left the field briefly for treatment and tests but didn’t miss a play in Cleveland’s 32-28 loss Sunday.
The Browns have a bye this week, giving Mayfield time to recover before Cleveland (2-4) visits New England on Oct. 27.
Mayfield took part in pre-practice stretching Tuesday but stood to the side holding his helmet while the other quarterbacks did passing drills.
Mayfield has struggled in his second season. He leads the NFL with 11 interceptions — the most in six games by a Browns quarterback since 1984.
Not all the interceptions are his fault, but accuracy has been a problem all season for the former No. 1 overall pick.
