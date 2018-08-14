The Chicago Bears have signed first-round draft pick Roquan Smith after a holdout by the linebacker over his contract.
A person familiar with the situation said Smith has agreed to a four-year contract that guarantees $18.5 million and includes an $11.5 million signing bonus.
Smith was the No. 8 overall selection in April’s draft after starring at Georgia.
Smith is the final pick from this year’s NFL draft class to reach an agreement. He and the Bears disagreed over whether the team would be allowed to take back guaranteed bonus money if he was suspended for disciplinary reasons, including a violation of the league’s new rule preventing players from leading with their helmet.
Smith participated in offseason activities, but has been absent since Chicago reported to camp on July 19 and has missed two preseason games. The Bears visit Denver on Saturday.
REDSKINS: Washington made a surprise move three weeks into training camp by releasing veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick.
Scandrick signed a two-year deal with Washington in March after being cut by the Dallas Cowboys and had been practicing with the first-team defense. Coach Jay Gruden on Tuesday said the play of second-year cornerback Fabian Moreau, sixth-round pick Greg Stroman, undrafted free agents Danny Johnson and Ranthony Texada and supplemental draft pick Adonis Alexander played into the decision.
Moreau, a 2017 third-round pick, moves into the nickel cornerback spot behind 2015 All-Pro Josh Norman and Dunbar, a converted receiver the team is high on. Gruden hopes releasing Scandrick will get Moreau more snaps in practice and preseason games to prepare him for a bigger role.
DOLPHINS: Fourth-year wide receiver DeVante Parker has a hand injury that as kept him out of training camp practice for two days in a row.
Parker suffered the injury Monday during 11-on-11 drills going against cornerback Xavien Howard. Head coach Adam Gase said it appeared that Parker got his hand stuck in Howard’s shoulder pad when the cornerback tried to break up a pass intended for Parker.
