The Chicago Bears on Saturday signed right tackle Bobby Massie to a four-year contract extension through the 2022 season.
Massie has spent the past three years as Chicago’s starting right tackle. He played with Arizona from 2012-15.
He started every game this season and was part of a line that gave up just 33 sacks.
LIONS: Linebacker Trevor Bates was arrested in New York on charges that he failed to pay a taxi fare and then punched a police officer, who suffered a concussion.
Bates faces charges including assault, resisting arrest, theft of services and obstructing governmental administration after police were called around 1:30 a.m. to a hotel near LaGuardia Airport, said Queens District Attorney Richard Brown.
Bates, 25, was taken to a police precinct house for refusing to pay the $32 yellow taxi fare from Manhattan to the Hampton Inn in Queens, the prosecutor said.
At the precinct house, Bates was told that as long as there were no outstanding warrants, he would receive only a desk appearance ticket and be allowed to leave, Brown said. The prosecutor said Bates refused to be fingerprinted and became increasingly agitated.
As Sgt. James O’Brien tried to calm him down, Brown said, the athlete punched him in the face and was hit with a stun gun to subdue him.
Bates is in his first season with the Lions, appearing in nine games.
SAINTS: The Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s 2018 Headliner of the Year award goes to Saints quarterback Drew Brees.
Brees received the most votes on a ballot that included a Masters golf champion, U.S. Senior Open golf champion, UFC World Heavyweight Champion, a first-team All-NBA player, the NBA Rookie of the Year, a record-setting major league third baseman, Butkus Award winner, record-setting NCAA defensive lineman, a vital cog in Clemson’s national championship football team and a world-record holding pole vaulter.
Brees is the first individual to be named the Headliner of the Year three times. He received 21 first-place votes in tallying 133 points in voting conducted by members of the LSWA. New Orleans Pelicans’ star Anthony Davis was a distant second with 60 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.