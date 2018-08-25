Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy decided to rest starters for the next-to-last preseason game rather than use it as the customary regular-season tuneup.
And the backups proved that they’re also ready for the regular season.
Chase Daniel directed touchdown drives on the first three possessions and the Bears defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-20 on Saturday. Daniel replaced Mitchell Trubisky against his mentor, Andy Reid, and the Chiefs, the team Nagy last year served as the offensive coordinator.
Playing against both the Chiefs’ starting defense and then the backups, Daniel led the Bears to a 24-10 halftime lead. Daniel, a Chiefs backup quarterback from 2013-15, finished 15 of 18 for 198 yards and two touchdowns. The first two Bears touchdown drives came against Kansas City’s starting defense, minus injured safety Eric Berry and four other injured players.
VIKINGS 21, SEAHAWKS 20: Kirk Cousins passed for 182 yards without a turnover in the first half, before third-stringer Kyle Sloter threw for two fourth-quarter touchdowns in a comeback victory on Friday night.
Out of sync in their previous game, the Vikings assembled three drives of 12 or more plays despite some disruptions by the Seahawks. Cousins went 17 for 28.
BROWNS: Josh Gordon got the go-ahead from the NFL to practice. Now one of his hamstrings is holding him back.
The former Pro Bowl wide receiver, whose career has been derailed by drug and alcohol addictions, was released by the league to resume all on-field activities with the Browns after being limited to attending meetings, working out and watching practice since returning from a three-week absence.
Gordon took part in the team’s pre-practice walk-through on the field after the team removed him from the active/non-football injury list. The team was going to bring him along slowly, and then that plan got altered because Gordon “tweaked” his hamstring a few days ago.
- Quarterback Tyrod Taylor isn’t expected to miss any time — and is still in line to start the Sept. 9 season opener against Pittsburgh — after dislocating his left pinky and bruising his hand in Thursday’s 5-0 win over Philadelphia.
