NFL notes add for Nov. 14

JETS: Adam Gase is staying put as the New York Jets’ coach.
Not just this season. But, next season, too.
Team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson announced Wednesday that Gase's job is safe and he will remain the coach in 2020 despite the team's 2-7 record. Johnson cited Gase’s positive work with quarterback Sam Darnold and collaborative efforts with general manager Joe Douglas to try to improve the struggling franchise.
“I want to assure you, there will be no changes in coaches,” Johnson said during a brief meeting with reporters during practice. “Adam has the trust of this team, he has the trust of Sam, he has Joe’s trust, he has my trust. He’s a good man, a good coach. I brought in Joe earlier this year — he hasn’t been here very long — to help build the team with Adam. There’s a lot of work to do. There’s a great deal of work to do. Everyone understands that. And we’re just getting started.
“But I feel really good about this team moving forward.”
Johnson told the entire team of his decision last Wednesday, and it was met with a positive response from players and coaches.
NFL SCHEDULE: The chairman of the Kansas City Chiefs believes the NFL must “seriously consider” reducing the preseason and expanding the regular season to 17 games, giving the league additional inventory that would allow for more games internationally.
Clark Hunt, the most visible face of the Chiefs ownership family, also said such ideas have been batted around since the last round of collective bargaining in 2011. But with another round of CBA talks heating up, Hunt believes the schedule will become a crucial issue.
“I think reducing the preseason is something everybody would be in favor of,” Hunt said during a wide-ranging availability Wednesday. “If you replaced a game, perhaps two, with one regular-season game it would give you an odd number of games with 17. One thought is you could play at least some of those games at a neutral site and obviously internationally would be one way to do that.”