49ERS: There's growing concern about Joshua Garnett's knee injury, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after the guard missed the last five practices of training camp.
"Josh said that he doesn't feel right, so that's always worrisome when a player says he doesn't feel right," said Shanahan. "And I know Josh is getting a few second opinions. So waiting until our doctors talk to other people and see what conclusion they come to."
Garnett began camp in a heated competition to start at right guard after missing all of 2017 following surgery on the same right knee last August. The team said Garnett banged knees with a teammate July 28 and he was expected to return this week.
Part of the concern is the uncertainty surrounding the injury, which the team initially called "not significant."
"It depends who you talk to," Shanahan said. "That's what we're trying to find out and that's what he's trying to find out. Josh went through a lot last year with his knee."
BEARS: If training camp and the preseason opener have indicated anything positive to the Chicago Bears, it's young talent at key positions could be deeper than anticipated.
Rookie outside linebacker Kylie Fitts and several other Bears outside pass rushers have stepped up at a need area, while seventh-round draft pick Javon Wims is giving an indication competition for jobs at wide receiver will be fierce.
"I think for all of us outside 'backers it's a young group, so we all have a lot to show out," Fitts said.
Fitts made a sack and four tackles Thursday night in the Bears' 17-16 Hall of Fame Game loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
It's not the first time this summer the Bears' sixth-round draft pick from Utah has been harassing quarterbacks. In training camp, he's almost been too effective as he made contact or got too close to Mitchell Trubiski, Chase Daniel and Tyler Bray.
"We had to get on him the last couple weeks and even in OTAs on staying away from the quarterback," Bears coach Matt Nagy said.
