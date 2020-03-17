NFL: No more Patriots games in Brady's future

For two decades, Tom Brady was the face of the Patriots, and even of the NFL. When he turns 43 in August, his home address no longer will be in New England.
The six-time Super Bowl champion plans to keep playing. But the centerpiece of the Patriots' dynasty, the most successful quarterback in league history, says he is leaving the only pro team he has ever known.
Brady posted Tuesday on social media "my football journey will take place elsewhere."
The comments were the first to indicate the Patriots icon would leave New England. Statements later by team owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick made it clear that Brady's remarkable stint there is over.
In a two-part message, Brady thanked the Patriots and the fans and said "FOREVER A PATRIOT."
"I don't know what my football future holds, but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and my career," he wrote. "Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM experiences."
The one-year contract Brady signed before last season expires Wednesday afternoon, and his agent could negotiate a deal with another team on Tuesday, though it can't be official yet. He will count $13.5 million toward New England's salary cap due to the signing bonus money he received in 2019.
Kraft said of Brady: "I had hoped this day would never come, but rather that Tom would end his remarkable career in a Patriots uniform after yet another Super Bowl championship. Unfortunately, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement to allow that dream to become a reality. While sad today, the overwhelming feeling I have is appreciation for his countless contributions to our team and community."
A four-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and three-time league MVP, Brady has been the enduring face of the Patriots during a run that added another layer to Boston's already rich sports history. Only Bill Russell, who won 11 NBA championship rings in the 1950s and '60s with the Celtics, has won more titles as a member of one of New England's four major professional sports teams.
Brady would be the oldest starting quarterback in the league at 43 at the beginning of next season. The Colts, Buccaneers, Chargers and Dolphins are among the teams expected to be in a Brady derby.
"TB12," as he has been dubbed, a nod to his 2017 book detailing his diet and exercise approach, arguably is coming off his worst non-injury season. He threw for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2019, with eight interceptions. But he completed fewer than 56% of his passes six times in the final eight games of the year, including a season-ending loss to Miami that cost the Patriots a first-round playoff bye.
They lost at home to the Titans in the wild-card round, Brady's earliest postseason exit in a decade — and likely his last game in a Patriots uniform.
Brady had a one-year contract for 2019 that paid him $23 million, placing him 10th among starting quarterbacks. It was the latest renegotiation by Brady to help give the Patriots salary cap flexibility to fill out the roster.
The chief decision-maker in player personnel decisions, Belichick hasn't been shy about moving on from players he felt were past their prime or seeking contracts that exceeded value in relation to their age. Belichick has severed ties with players much younger than Brady during his time in New England.
"Nothing about the end of Tom's Patriots career changes how unfathomably spectacular it was," said Belichick, whose current quarterback is untested second-year player Jarrett Stidham. "With his relentless competitiveness and longevity, he earned everyone's adoration and will be celebrated forever. It has been a privilege to coach Tom Brady for 20 years."
After franchising offensive lineman Joe Thuney and coming to terms on new deals with Matt Slater and Devin McCourty, the Patriots have only about $18 million in salary cap space.
So what team wouldn’t want the four-time Super Bowl MVP? Here’s a look at six teams that should be interested in the 42-year-old signal caller.
Tampa Bay
The Buccaneers are the clear front-runner to land Brady and are among the teams with the most salary cap space in the league.
Tampa Bay led the league in passing despite Jameis Winston becoming the first player in NFL history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season. The Bucs have two dynamic receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as well as two capable tight ends, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard. Winston's contract has expired.
Coach Bruce Arians has also worked with Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger and Carson Palmer, creating a reputation as a QB whisperer. His offense places high emphasis on pushing the ball down the field, something some believe would make Brady less than an ideal fit.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers have moved on from Philip Rivers and are going into their new stadium with the Rams in Inglewood, California. Since moving to Los Angeles, the Chargers have struggled to make a footprint in Los Angeles and need a big splash in order to sell seats, especially when visiting teams had a huge advantage because LA played in the tiny confines of Dignity Health Sports Park.
San Francisco
Joining the 49ers would be a homecoming for Brady, who grew up in the Bay Area and was in attendance at Candlestick Park for “The Catch” that led to the Niners’ first Super Bowl title in January 1982. But it seems like a long shot with Brady’s former backup Jimmy Garoppolo entrenched as the starter.
Miami
he Dolphins have the No. 5 pick in the draft and hope to land a franchise quarterback. Ryan Fitzpatrick plans to return and provide a veteran bridge to a young QB, but Brady would be a more glamorous option for that role. Brady also would make the Dolphins instantly relevant after many years of mediocrity.
Chicago
Bears general manager Ryan Pace has said he is committed to Mitchell Trubisky, though he didn’t rule out bringing in an experienced veteran to push him. Brady figures to command a higher price tag than Chicago is able to pay. A more likely acquisition for Chicago would be someone like Andy Dalton.
Plus, the Bears had one of the NFL's worst offenses in 2019 and have few pieces outside receiver Allen Robinson. That makes many believe there's little chance Brady would want to play out the twilight of his illustrious career in the Windy City.
Dallas
The Cowboys are last on this list because owner Jerry Jones compared Dak Prescott to a family member when asked the ever-present question about a new contract for his star quarterback at the combine. Executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones said recently the pursuit of Brady wasn’t even a thought because of the club’s commitment to Prescott.