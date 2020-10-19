NFL: Niners, Garoppolo bounce back to beat Rams

The Rams were in position to cut even more into the deficit before Dre Greenlaw stopped Darrell Henderson for a 1-yard loss on second-and-goal from the 1, Cooper Kupp dropped a pass in the end zone on third down and Verrett came up with the interception on fourth down.

"We just got back to playing like we know how to play," defensive lineman Arik Armstead said.

Verrett has ended up on injured reserve in five of his six seasons in the NFL and played only 66 defensive snaps the past three years. But he has gotten back to his 2015 Pro Bowl level this season for the 49ers, helping fill the void created by an injury to Richard Sherman.

Verrett's interception was part of a rough day overall for Jared Goff, who also missed an open Kupp on a deep ball earlier in the second half. Goff went 19 for 38 for 198 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

"Offensively, we just were never able to really get any sort of continuity," coach Sean McVay said. "We had a lot of missed opps (sic). As a whole, just too many things that we're not accustomed to doing. You give credit to the Niners, they did a nice job, but we had a lot of our players that we count on that didn't come through in situations that they typically do."