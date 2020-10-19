NFL: Niners, Garoppolo bounce back to beat Rams

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers bounced back from a lopsided loss and showed the banged-up defending NFC champions aren't ready to pack it in quite yet.
Garoppolo threw three TD passes in the first half and Jason Verrett's first interception in more than four years helped preserve the lead, giving the 49ers a 24-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.
"Whenever you get embarrassed like we did last week you can find out a lot about your team," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Usually when stuff like that happens, guys either give in and try to hide or guys try to step up and get better."
Garoppolo got pulled at halftime last week in a 43-17 loss to Miami after struggling on a bum ankle, raising questions if the injury-riddled Niners (3-3) would be able to contend in the NFC West after back-to-back home losses to the Dolphins and Philadelphia.
But Garoppolo staked the Niners to a 21-6 halftime lead over the Rams (4-2) by relying mostly on short passes and connecting on TDs with Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.
"It was a different mindset that everyone had," Garoppolo said. "The couple of weeks before that, no one like that feeling. It wasn't who we are as a team. This week got us back on track."
San Francisco's defense stepped up with some key stops in the second half. Los Angeles got in the red zone on its first possession of the third quarter, but settled for a field goal after Andrew Whitworth committed a false start on third-and-1.
The Rams were in position to cut even more into the deficit before Dre Greenlaw stopped Darrell Henderson for a 1-yard loss on second-and-goal from the 1, Cooper Kupp dropped a pass in the end zone on third down and Verrett came up with the interception on fourth down.
"We just got back to playing like we know how to play," defensive lineman Arik Armstead said.
Verrett has ended up on injured reserve in five of his six seasons in the NFL and played only 66 defensive snaps the past three years. But he has gotten back to his 2015 Pro Bowl level this season for the 49ers, helping fill the void created by an injury to Richard Sherman.
Verrett's interception was part of a rough day overall for Jared Goff, who also missed an open Kupp on a deep ball earlier in the second half. Goff went 19 for 38 for 198 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
"Offensively, we just were never able to really get any sort of continuity," coach Sean McVay said. "We had a lot of missed opps (sic). As a whole, just too many things that we're not accustomed to doing. You give credit to the Niners, they did a nice job, but we had a lot of our players that we count on that didn't come through in situations that they typically do."
Garoppolo was unable to keep up his fast start to the game but still finished 23 for 33 for 268 yards.
DOLPHINS 24, JETS 0: At Miami Gardens, Fla., Ryan Fitzpatrick blocked on a running play, improvised a left-handed completion and led cheers for his replacement during mop-up time Sunday.
Least remarkably, he beat the New York Jets. Everybody is doing that.
Fitzpatrick threw three touchdown passes against one of his many former teams, and the Miami Dolphins held the winless Jets without a third-down conversion until the fourth quarter to get their first shutout in six years, 24-0.
"We're still a work in progress, but we're definitely heading in the right direction," Fitzpatrick said. "
Rookie Tua Tagovailoa made his NFL debut as Fitzpatrick's replacement with 2:27 left. The Dolphins' potential franchise quarterback ran onto the field to a big roar from the crowd of 10,772, and a grinning Fitzpatrick waved to encourage more cheers.
The Dolphins (3-3) reached .500 for the first time under second-year coach Brian Flores and moved into second place in the AFC East behind Buffalo. The Jets (0-6) became the NFL's only winless team and continued their worst start since 1996, increasing the heat on embattled second-year coach Adam Gase.
"We haven't done anything well this year at all," Gase said. "We just hurt ourselves so much."
He said he wasn't thinking about whether his job might be in jeopardy.
The Dolphins blanked the Jets for the first time since the January 1983 AFC championship game, which they won 14-0.
The teams were a combined 0 for 19 on third downs before the Jets finally converted with 11 minutes left. The Dolphins' only third-down conversion came on a completion by Tagovailoa, who went 2 for 2 for 9 yards.
After the game, Tagovailoa spent about several minutes sitting alone on the field and on his phone with his parents.
"It was a very special moment for me because my parents weren't here," Tagovailoa said. "I sat close to where I think our last drive ended, and I FaceTimed my parents. It was exciting to get out there. It was really fun. My parents were happy to see me out there playing again."
Fitzpatrick was 18 for 27 for 191 yards for Miami. He also blocked for Myles Gaskins on a run and flipped a left-handed completion under pressure for a short gain.
Joe Flacco, making his second start for the injured Sam Darnold, went 21 for 44 for 186 and an interception. He was sacked three times, once by Emmanuel Ogbah for 28 yards.
"It was a tough game. It was ugly," Flacco said. "We didn't play well. They came after us and we just weren't able to get a lot going."
The Jets, who released running back Le'Veon Bell on Tuesday, had 115 yards rushing.
"We've got a lot of things to fix on offense," Gase said. "We've got to get back to work."
The Dolphins built a 21-0 lead in the first half. Fitzpatrick threw three short touchdown passes each from inside the 5-yard line. Adam Shaheen, Preston Williams and Durham Smythe each caught a touchdown pass.
NFL notes
Tennessee left tackle Taylor Lewan says an MRI on Monday confirms he tore his ACL in the Titans' overtime win over Houston.
The three-time Pro Bowl tackle was hurt with 6:12 left in the third quarter on an incomplete pass to A.J. Brown. He was able to walk gingerly off the field and then to the locker room by himself. Lewan's replacement, Ty Sambrailo, was beaten by J.J. Watt for a sack two plays later with Ryan Tannehill stripped of the ball.
But the Titans (5-0) pulled out a 42-36 win in overtime to remain one of the NFL's three undefeated teams.
JETS: New York agreed to terms on a trade that sends veteran nose tackle Steve McLendon to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay will also acquire New York's 2023 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for the Buccaneers’ sixth-rounder in 2022, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team announced the trade.
The deal that was agreed upon Sunday night will reunite McLendon with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who was the Jets' head coach from 2015-18. McLendon will add depth to Tampa Bay's defensive line, which lost Vita Vea to a season-ending broken ankle on Oct. 8.
