NFL: Newton, Patriots figure out how to win again

Cam Newton and the New England Patriots appeared headed to a fifth straight loss — this one against the winless New York Jets, of all teams.
Then came the fourth quarter, and potential embarrassment turned into big-time relief.
Nick Folk kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired to win it 30-27 on Monday night after Newton rallied the Patriots from a 10-point deficit to avoid the franchise’s first five-game skid since 1995.
“It shows the character of this team,” said Rex Burkhead, who had a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. “Just battling, fighting. It shows the strength we have. We’re not going to quit. We’re not going to lay down.”
Newton had two touchdown runs, with the second tying it at 27 with 1:57 remaining. He also brushed off his struggles of the past few weeks, including a fumble against Buffalo last week that sealed a loss.
“I’m getting tired of sucking,” said Newton, who was 27 of 35 for 274 yards passing. “It’s simple. As a competitor, you know what your standard is. Taking pride in your work, that’s what it comes down to.”
After the Jets (0-9) went three-and-out for the first time all night, the Patriots (3-5) got the ball back with 47 seconds left and went to work.
Newton had a 5-yard run on third-and-1 from the New England 42 and then spiked the ball with 8 seconds remaining. He followed with a 20-yard pass to Jakobi Meyers to put Folk — who made several big kicks for the Jets from 2010-16 — in position for the winning field goal.
“I had a lot of good memories here at MetLife (Stadium),” said Folk, who had been dealing with a back injury. “I just added one to the other sideline tonight.”
Meanwhile, the Jets dropped to 0-9 for the first time in franchise history, and this was one was particularly agonizing.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” said wide receiver Jamison Crowder, whose 20-yard TD catch shortly before halftime gave the Jets a 20-10 lead. “That was a tough loss right there. That was a game we should’ve won.”
After Folk’s 29-yarder with 6:04 left cut the Patriots’ deficit to 27-20, quarterback Joe Flacco — having a solid night until that point while starting for an injured Sam Darnold — tried to put the game away.
Instead, he swayed the momentum in New England’s favor.
Flacco’s deep pass down the middle for Denzel Mims was picked off by J.C. Jackson. That set up Newton’s tying TD — and deflated the Jets, who couldn’t recover.
“I don’t think I would’ve made a different decision in the moment,” Flacco said. “But, obviously, I’d like to have that one back.”
Flacco was 18 of 25 for 262 yards and three touchdown passes — two to Breshad Perriman and one to Crowder — but had the game-changing interception.
With the Patriots down by 10, Newton marched them down the field to open the second half, capping a 14-play drive with Burkhead’s 1-yard plunge into the end zone to make it 20-17.
But the Jets answered right back, with Flacco finding a wide-open Perriman in the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown and a 27-17 lead with 30 seconds left in the third quarter.
A miscue by the Jets on special teams kept the Patriots’ next drive alive.
After Newton stumbled on third-and-1 and was stopped for a 4-yard loss, New England appeared to have to settle for a 32-yard field goal. But the Jets were called for 12 men on the field — resulting in a first down for the Patriots. The defense made up for the mistake, getting a red-zone stop — with an assist from a holding penalty on New England right tackle Mike Onwenu — and holding the Patriots to a field goal to make it 27-20 with 6:04 left.
But New England got the ball right back when Flacco was picked off by Jackson, who has interceptions in four straight games.
With the Jets looking for a stop on third down, Bless Austin was called for defensive holding, keeping the drive alive.
Damien Harris ran for 21 yards to get New England into Jets territory. He followed with a 9-yard gain, but it was called back because of an offensive holding penalty on Meyers. Harris also took a big hit on the run and was down for several minutes before walking gingerly to the sideline.
Three plays later, Newton completed a 19-yard pass to Meyers and then ran for 3 yards on fourth-and-1. Newton hit Damiere Byrd for 31 yards to put the ball at the 3.
With a taxed Jets defense tiring, Newton ran for 2 yards on first down, was stopped for no gain and then pushed his way into the end zone for his second rushing TD of the game to tie it with 1:57 remaining.
“It was a good win,” coach Bill Belichick said. “I thought we made the plays we needed to make at the end of the game. Certainly some things we can do better. But we played good complementary football at the end of the game.”
STEELERS: Pittsburgh has placed four more players on the COVID-19 list, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
The move comes a day after tight end Vance McDonald went on the list after testing positive following a 24-19 win at Dallas that pushed the Steelers to 8-0. Running back Jaylen Samuels, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins and linebacker Vince Williams joined Roethlisberger on the list Tuesday.
The reserve/COVID-19 list is either for players who have tested positive or have been in close contact with someone who has.
All players who have been in close contact must quarantine for five days and are unable to visit the team’s practice facility but can participate virtually. They must pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week to have an opportunity to play Sunday when the Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals.
Team spokesman Burt Lauten says the club was notified of McDonald’s positive test on Monday morning, hours after the Steelers beat the Cowboys. McDonald immediately self-quarantined and the Steelers remain in the NFL’s intensive protocol.
McDonald missed Friday’s practice with an “illness” according to the team’s injury report, but traveled to Dallas with the team and played 24 snaps total against the Cowboys, 20 on offense and four on special teams.
The team had been COVID-19 free during the first half of the season but have still been dealing with the virus. Their game at Tennessee originally scheduled for Oct. 4 was pushed to Oct. 25 because of an outbreak among the Titans. Hours after winning in Baltimore on Nov. 1, Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey tested positive, forcing the Steelers to spend last week in the league’s intensive protocol program.
The Steelers are 8-0 for the first time in the team’s history.
BILLS: Buffalo fans have rallied to support quarterback Josh Allen following his grandmother’s death by donating more than $200,000 to a Buffalo children’s hospital in her honor.
The Oishei Children’s Hospital announced the latest total on its Twitter account Tuesday, two days after coach Sean McDermott revealed the news of Patricia Allen’s death following Buffalo’s 44-34 win over Seattle. The donations come as the hospital celebrates its third anniversary at its downtown home.
A number of the donations have come in at $17 each in honor of the quarterback’s jersey number. Allen acknowledged the outpouring of support on Twitter, writing: “At a loss for words. Buffalo, I love you.”
Allen has been a big supporter of the hospital and has made regular trips to visit patients during his three seasons in Buffalo.
McDermott revealed that Allen elected to play Sunday after learning of his 80-year-old grandmother’s death the night before. Putting aside his grief, Allen finished 31 of 38 for 415 yards passing, matching a career high set earlier this season, and four touchdowns including one rushing to improve the AFC East-leading Bills’ record to 7-2.
COWBOYS: Cornerback Trevon Diggs will miss several weeks with a broken foot, a blow for a defense that was playing better in part because of the rookie’s contributions.
Diggs was injured in the second half of Sunday’s 24-19 loss to Pittsburgh. The Cowboys announced Diggs’ injury on their website Tuesday. Dallas owner Jerry Jones said Diggs played with the injury suffered late in the game against the Steelers.
The second-round pick out of Alabama had the first two interceptions of his career two weeks ago in a 23-9 loss to Philadelphia. The last-place Cowboys had just one interception on the season before Diggs’ pair.
Dallas has the worst turnover margin in the NFL at minus-13, after two more turnovers without forcing one against the Steelers. The Cowboys gave up more points than in any five-game stretch to start the season in franchise history but have improved in recent weeks.
JAGUARS: Jacksonville signed kicker Chase McLaughlin off Minnesota’s practice squad Tuesday and expect him to play at Green Bay this weekend.
McLaughlin will be the team’s sixth kicker this season, following Josh Lambo, Brandon Wright, Aldrick Rosas, Stephen Hauschka and Jon Brown.
Lambo re-injured his hip during an onside kick Sunday and returned to injured reserve a day later. He initially hurt it in Week 2.
McLaughlin will have to go through COVID-19 protocols before joining the Jaguars (1-7) on Saturday. If something comes up and he can’t make the trip or kick in the game, Jacksonville has Brown on the practice squad and ready to be called up on short notice.
The Jaguars also re-signed Rosas to the practice squad Monday. The NFL suspended Rosas four games without pay earlier this month for violating the league’s code of conduct policy.
His suspension stems from a hit-and-run accident in California that led the New York Giants to release him in July. Rosas pleaded “no contest” to reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a valid license and received three years’ probation but not jail time for the June incident.
The 25-year-old Rosas kicked for Jacksonville in Week 4. He will be eligible to return to practice Nov. 23. In the meantime, he is allowed to train in Jacksonville’s facility and take part in meetings.
