NFL: New combine drills may help scouts, attract more fans WEDS

• Defensive linemen will go through the run-and-club drill, using their hands and spin moves against five stand-up tackling bags — one of the most popular position group drills in training camp.

In all, 16 new drills have been added, with a handful of old standbys eliminated.

And organizers hope it will have another impact by ending the trend of top prospects opting out of some or all drills in Indy in favor of working with college teammates in the familiar surroundings of their own schools.

"That's our hope," Foster said. "We think the workouts at night create a better experience for the players and one they're more familiar with because it's more like a typical game day. If you have a 4 o'çlock workout, that's kind of like a 4 o'clock kickoff. We think the combination will increase participation."

Moving out?

The combine has been held in Indianapolis every year since 1987 and it will be back again in 2021.

But other cities have been angling to attract the league's second-biggest offseason event, pointing to the success of the league moving the draft around the country.

Colts owner Jim Irsay isn't going to let it go without a fight, though.