NFL: Losses adding up for Lions, embattled coach Matt Patricia

The quick turnaround to face Buffalo on Thanksgiving gives the coaching staff a reprieve because a change with so little time to prepare doesn’t make much sense — even after Jones blasted the coaching staff following a rain-soaked 13-9 loss to New England.

The Cowboys (6-5) still lead the NFC East with a clear path to their fourth postseason berth since 2014 under coach Jason Garrett. But simply making the playoffs probably isn’t going to be enough to get Garrett another contract following the final season of his current one.

And therein lies the problem for Dallas, because it has yet to beat a winning team and has losses to four division leaders (that includes Green Bay and Minnesota, tied atop the NFC North).

In other words, Dallas can handle teams that won’t be in the playoffs. But the Cowboys can’t come through against the teams that will stand between them and their first trip to the NFC championship game since the last of their five Super Bowl titles to finish the 1995 season.

FALCONS: Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman, who has missed two games with a sprained knee, is returning to practice.