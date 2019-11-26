NFL: Losses adding up for Lions, embattled coach Matt Patricia

The loss of Matthew Stafford to injury continues to take a toll on the Detroit Lions, and the losses on the field keep adding up.
Backup quarterback Jeff Driskel threw three interceptions in the latest defeat, 19-16 to the Washington Redskins on Sunday, and embattled coach Matt Patricia continues to face questions about his job status with the season slipping away. Detroit (3-7-1) has lost four in a row and seven of eight.
On Thursday they play the Chicago Bears (5-6) in an NFC North battle on Thanksgiving.
“He’s our head coach, and he’s the guy we’re really behind,” right guard Graham Glasgow said of Patricia. “We just need to execute, and I think at the end of the day that comes down to everybody on the team: coaches, players. I don’t think that gets pinned on one person in particular.”
Driskel is filling in for Stafford, who has missed three consecutive games with back and hip injuries. Jim Caldwell was fired after the Lions went 9-7 in 2017, and they’re 9-17-1 since Patricia was picked to replace him.
“I definitely think the team is fighting,” Patricia said.
That fight isn’t translating into wins. The Lions led the lowly Redskins 16-13 in the fourth quarter but couldn’t put the game away. Driskel was intercepted by Washington’s Quinton Dunbar in the final minute, a play that put the Redskins in position to drive for the go-ahead field goal.
Driskel, who was 20 of 33 for 207 yards, took responsibility for the turnovers. Patricia might take the fall for those and other blunders.
“We all saw what the mistakes are,” Patricia said. “We all saw them out there. We have to do a better job of coaching it and executing it.”
The Lions are 0-3 since Stafford was sidelined, yet things started going off the rails before that. Detroit’s defense has struggled and wasn’t good enough Sunday to send the game into overtime.
Asked about taking over the defensive play calling, Patricia became, well, defensive, and refused to go into details. He spent six seasons as Bill Belichick’s defensive coordinator with the New England Patriots before getting his first head NFL job.
Glasgow said reporters “can speculate” about how players respond to concerns about Patricia’s job security. He was more direct when asked if this was the toughest loss of a tough season.
“Right now it definitely feels that way,” he said. “Yeah, this one doesn’t feel good.”
COWBOYS: The annual short week of Thanksgiving gives Dallas more than just a way to keep from stewing too long over yet another loss that illustrated they don’t seem capable of the long playoff run owner Jerry Jones so badly craves.
The quick turnaround to face Buffalo on Thanksgiving gives the coaching staff a reprieve because a change with so little time to prepare doesn’t make much sense — even after Jones blasted the coaching staff following a rain-soaked 13-9 loss to New England.
The Cowboys (6-5) still lead the NFC East with a clear path to their fourth postseason berth since 2014 under coach Jason Garrett. But simply making the playoffs probably isn’t going to be enough to get Garrett another contract following the final season of his current one.
And therein lies the problem for Dallas, because it has yet to beat a winning team and has losses to four division leaders (that includes Green Bay and Minnesota, tied atop the NFC North).
In other words, Dallas can handle teams that won’t be in the playoffs. But the Cowboys can’t come through against the teams that will stand between them and their first trip to the NFC championship game since the last of their five Super Bowl titles to finish the 1995 season.
FALCONS: Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman, who has missed two games with a sprained knee, is returning to practice.
Coach Dan Quinn said Freeman participated in Monday’s light practice as the Falcons prepared for Thursday night’s game against New Orleans. It is not known if Freeman will have time in a short practice week to be able to play against the Saints.
Safety Kemal Ishmael, who has missed two games with a concussion, also could return this week.
Quinn had no update on wide receiver Julio Jones, who briefly left Sunday’s 35-22 loss to Tampa Bay with a right shoulder injury. Even after returning to the game, Jones appeared to be bothered by the injury.
BROWNS: Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is back on the active roster after serving a one-game suspension for his involvement in the recent brawl with the Steelers.
Ogunjobi was disciplined by the NFL for shoving Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph to the ground in the Nov. 14 melee between the AFC North rivals, who meet again Sunday at Heinz Field.
In a surprise move, the Browns released defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence. He made two starts and appeared in all 11 games.
Ogunjobi was one of 33 players fined for the ugly scene between the teams, a skirmish triggered by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett pulling off Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him over the head with it.
Garrett was suspended indefinitely and Rudolph fined $50,000. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey is serving a two-game suspension for kicking and punching Garrett.
Ogunjobi’s appeal was upheld last week but an additional $10,527 fine was rescinded.
STEELERS: Devlin Hodges in. Mason Rudolph out. At least for now.
Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin tabbed Hodges as the starting quarterback for Sunday’s pivotal meeting with Cleveland at Heinz Field.
Hodges came on in relief of an ineffective Rudolph in the second half against Cincinnati, throwing for a momentum-shifting 79-yard touchdown pass to James Washington on his third snap that gave Pittsburgh the lead for good.
The undrafted rookie free agent who goes by the nickname “Duck” as a nod to his status as a champion duck caller back home in Alabama, was so-so otherwise — finishing 5 of 11 for 118 yards and the score — but he avoided mistakes and provided an emotional jolt that helped the Steelers stay in the thick of the AFC playoff race.