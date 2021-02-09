NFL: Long-time coach Schottenheimer dies

Marty Schottenheimer, who won 200 regular-season games with four NFL teams thanks to his "Martyball" brand of smash-mouth football but regularly fell short in the playoffs, has died. He was 77.
Schottenheimer died Monday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, his family said through former Kansas City Chiefs publicist Bob Moore. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014 and moved to a hospice Jan. 30.
Schottenheimer was the eighth-winningest coach in NFL history. He went 200-126-1 in 21 seasons with Cleveland, Kansas City, Washington and San Diego.
His success was rooted in "Martyball," a conservative approach that featured a strong running game and tough defense. He hated the then-Oakland Raiders and loved the mantra, "One play at a time," which he'd holler at his players in the pre-kickoff huddle.
Winning in the regular season was never a problem. Schottenheimer's teams won 10 or more games 11 times, including a glistening 14-2 record with the Chargers in 2006 that earned them the AFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
It's what happened in January that haunted Schottenheimer, who was just 5-13 in the postseason.
His playoff demons followed him to the end of his career.
In his final game, on Jan. 14, 2007, Schottenheimer's Chargers, featuring NFL MVP LaDainian Tomlinson and a supporting cast of Pro Bowlers, imploded with mind-numbing mistakes and lost a home divisional playoff game to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, 24-21.
Schottenheimer was 44-27 with Cleveland from 1984-88, 101-58-1 with Kansas City from 1989-98; 8-8 with Washington in 2001 and 47-33 with San Diego from 2002-06.
"The best coach I ever had," Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson said in a statement.
• Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have surgery this week on the turf toe injury he suffered in the playoffs, likely sidelining him for the start of the offseason program but ensuring he'll be ready well before training camp.
Mahomes met with coaches and trainers on Monday, one day after the Chiefs were beaten 31-9 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, and the decision was made to have surgery later in the week.
NFL Network was first to report that Mahomes would have surgery on Wednesday.
Mahomes had his worst game as an NFL quarterback on Sunday, getting pressured on 29 of his 59 drop-backs — the most in Super Bowl history — behind a patchwork offensive line decimated by opt-outs and injuries this season.
He wound up going 26 of 49 for 270 yards with two interceptions and no touchdown passes. It was the fifth time in 54 career games, including the playoffs, that Mahomes failed to throw a TD pass and the first time the Chiefs failed to reach the end zone at all. His passer rating of 52.3 was more than 10 points below the previous worst of his career.
• Tampa Bay's rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl drew a total audience of 96.4 million viewers.
CBS said the audience included record digital numbers for a game that had lost its competitive edge by halftime -- Tampa Bay won 31-9 -- and was marked by limited watch parties because of the pandemic.
The most watched Super Bowl was in 2015. The New England-Seattle game drew 114.4 million viewers.