NFL: Long-time coach Schottenheimer dies

Schottenheimer was 44-27 with Cleveland from 1984-88, 101-58-1 with Kansas City from 1989-98; 8-8 with Washington in 2001 and 47-33 with San Diego from 2002-06.

"The best coach I ever had," Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson said in a statement.

• Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have surgery this week on the turf toe injury he suffered in the playoffs, likely sidelining him for the start of the offseason program but ensuring he'll be ready well before training camp.

Mahomes met with coaches and trainers on Monday, one day after the Chiefs were beaten 31-9 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, and the decision was made to have surgery later in the week.

NFL Network was first to report that Mahomes would have surgery on Wednesday.

Mahomes had his worst game as an NFL quarterback on Sunday, getting pressured on 29 of his 59 drop-backs — the most in Super Bowl history — behind a patchwork offensive line decimated by opt-outs and injuries this season.