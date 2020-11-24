NFL: Lions stumble into Thanksgiving game after abysmal defeat

Dallas has the woeful NFC East to thank for the chance, and feels no shame in wanting to take advantage after beating Minnesota 31-28 to end a four-game losing streak.

The Cowboys and Washington are 3-7 going into Thursday, part of a three-way tie with the New York Giants for second, or last, or however someone wants to view it in a division in which all four teams have three victories after Week 11. Philadelphia leads at 3-6-1.

“This will be our first opportunity really to stack the steps,” said coach Mike McCarthy, whose first season with the Cowboys has been marked by one challenge after another, the biggest losing Prescott to a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

“It took us a little longer to get here today. I clearly think the journey will make us stronger. We need to do something with this win. It needs to mean something.”

The four straight losses were all four games since Prescott’s gruesome injury. Dalton missed the last two of them, first with a concussion, then because of a positive test for COVID-19.

A nine-year starter who won 70 games in Cincinnati before deciding to join the Cowboys as Prescott’s backup, Dalton led a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Giants immediately after the injury.