NFL: Lions stumble into Thanksgiving game after abysmal defeat

As poorly as the Detroit Lions have played this season, this might have been a new low.
That meant some predictable questions for coach Matt Patricia.
The Lions were shut out 20-0 Sunday by a Carolina team that was missing its quarterback and star running back. It was the first time Detroit went scoreless since 2009. The Lions managed only 10 first downs and 185 total yards, utterly failing to take advantage of a weakened opponent.
On Monday, Patricia was asked what he’s been told about his job security.
“Our focus right now is on Houston,” Patricia said, referring to Detroit’s Thanksgiving opponent later this week. “Any conversations that I’ve had with ownership, I always keep those private.”
Patricia is in his third season with the Lions, and they’ve gone 13-28-1 since he took over. That includes a 4-6 mark this season so far.
The Panthers were without quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and running back Christian McCaffrey on Sunday. Detroit’s offense was a bit depleted as well, with running back D’Andre Swift (concussion) and wide receivers Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip) all out.
But that doesn’t explain how Detroit allowed P.J. Walker to throw for 258 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL start.
Detroit’s annual Thanksgiving game had already lost some of its luster because of the coronavirus, and now Patricia’s future — and that of general manager Bob Quinn — are looming over the team. Players have still been publicly supportive of Patricia.
“I love Matt as a head coach,” said safety Duron Harmon, who played for New England when Patricia was a defensive coordinator there. “Whatever he asks of me to do, his approach as a coach, I’m going to follow him. I’m going to ride with him until the wheels fall off.”
Patricia was asked what a fair time frame is to evaluate a coach.
“We certainly are critiqued and judged every day by the job that we’re doing,” he said. “We try to improve every day from that standpoint and try to do it better and always try to be the best that we can be.”
Cornerback Phil Ford left in the third quarter with a concussion. The Lions did not practice Monday but released participation designations based on estimations — Swift and Amendola were listed as not practicing, and so were Ford, rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah (shoulder) and defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (groin).
Golladay was listed as limited in practice.
Washington vs. Cowboys Andy Dalton’s first win as Dallas quarterback puts the Cowboys in a suddenly high-stakes Thanksgiving game in a season that looked lost without Dak Prescott.
Dallas has the woeful NFC East to thank for the chance, and feels no shame in wanting to take advantage after beating Minnesota 31-28 to end a four-game losing streak.
The Cowboys and Washington are 3-7 going into Thursday, part of a three-way tie with the New York Giants for second, or last, or however someone wants to view it in a division in which all four teams have three victories after Week 11. Philadelphia leads at 3-6-1.
“This will be our first opportunity really to stack the steps,” said coach Mike McCarthy, whose first season with the Cowboys has been marked by one challenge after another, the biggest losing Prescott to a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.
“It took us a little longer to get here today. I clearly think the journey will make us stronger. We need to do something with this win. It needs to mean something.”
The four straight losses were all four games since Prescott’s gruesome injury. Dalton missed the last two of them, first with a concussion, then because of a positive test for COVID-19.
A nine-year starter who won 70 games in Cincinnati before deciding to join the Cowboys as Prescott’s backup, Dalton led a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Giants immediately after the injury.
Against the Vikings, he took Dallas 61 yards to the go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes remaining. And a much-maligned defense made the stop that turned Dalton Schultz’s 2-yard catch into the winning score.
“We’ve been putting in the work and showing signs that we’ve become a better football team,” linebacker Sean Lee said. “To rally the way we did coming down the stretch was incredible.”
The stakes are a little higher for the Cowboys on Thursday because they lost at Washington, when Dalton was knocked out of the game with a concussion. A season sweep would give Washington a significant advantage in what figures to be a wild scramble for the playoffs in the NFL’s worst division.
Ravens vs. Steelers Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t want to get into the comparison game. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback doesn’t see the point.
So while the wins keep piling up — the latest a drama-free 27-3 victory over Jacksonville on Sunday that pushed Pittsburgh to 10-0 — Roethlisberger remains intent on making sure his team stays focused on the little picture, not the big one.
So save the talk about the 1972 Dolphins or even, say, the 2008 Steelers for elsewhere. Roethlisberger is too worried about facing rival Baltimore on Thanksgiving to contemplate where his current group fits in historically.
“As long as we win football games, we don’t need to compare ourselves to anybody else, offensively, defensively, any other team or anything like that,” Roethlisberger said. “We feel like we’re our own unique team and that we’re special in who we are, so we just want to win and do everything we can to win a Super Bowl.”
And that — as it has largely been since Roethlisberger’s rookie season in 2004 — remains the ultimate litmus test on how 2020 will be judged. The Steelers keep reminding anyone who will listen that they haven’t done anything yet. They haven’t clinched a playoff berth. Or a division title. Or home-field advantage throughout the postseason.
All these Ws they’ve racked up will serve as a mere footnote in history if their final game doesn’t end with them standing amid a sea of confetti in Tampa Bay after capturing the franchise’s seventh Super Bowl title.
The rest of it? A chance at going 16-0, Roethlisberger’s long-time-coming entry into the Most Valuable Player conversation and a defense that is showing hallmarks of rivaling the 2008 group that led the team to a championship, all of that is just outside noise.
“We’re chasing Lombardis, so that’s the most important thing for us,” Roethlisberger said.
A chase that could pick up significant steam if the Steelers find a way to beat the suddenly reeling Ravens (6-4) for the second time in 26 days. Pittsburgh erased a 10-point halftime deficit in Baltimore on Nov. 1 to rally for a message-sending 28-24 victory. The defense allowed 457 yards — the kind of thing the 2008 group led by Troy Polamalu and James Harrison would never do — but also forced Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson into four turnovers, which the 2008 group would do with alarming regularity.
“The catalyst for it all is the guys are playing extremely hard and fast, that is as a collective,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “I think that creates the frenzy that provides the wave that we ride.”
A wave the team insists it is not close to cresting. The Steelers are unbeaten and unsatisfied. It’s a combination they believe can carry them to early February.
“We have one purpose bro,” tight end Eric Ebron said. “And if we don’t fulfill it, we ultimately will have failed.”
NFL notes
The Green Bay Packers will play the Carolina Panthers at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 at at Lambeau Field. On the schedule the game was set for either Dec. 19 or Sunday, Dec. 20.
Normally, the NFL has that Saturday to itself. The league will have some competition that day with the Big 12, Big Ten and SEC championship games scheduled for that Saturday, and the SEC may have other games postponed by the coronavirus pandemic being played that day.
- Peyton Manning, former Green Bay Packer Charles Woodson, Jared Allen and Calvin Johnson are first-year eligible players to make the list of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021.
Joining them are four players who previously have been eligible, but never made the semifinals: Eric Allen, Willie Anderson, Cornelius Bennett and Rodney Harrison.
A player must be retired for five seasons before being considered for entry to the Canton, Ohio, shrine.
The group of 25 announced Tuesday also includes Ronde Barber, Tony Boselli, former Packer safety LeRoy Butler, Alan Faneca, Torry Holt, John Lynch, Clay Matthews, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Steve Tasker, Fred Taylor, Zach Thomas, Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne, Patrick Willis, Darren Woodson and Bryant Young.
Candidates will be trimmed to 15 modern-day finalists who will be considered for entry by the selection committee during Super Bowl week in February. Inductions are scheduled for next August, when the 2020 class and a special centennial class also will be enshrined after the COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of those ceremonies last summer.
