NFL issues mandate about locker room access

The NFL has mandated that only fully vaccinated personnel, with a maximum of 50 people, will have access to locker rooms while players are present on game days.
In a memo sent to the 32 teams and obtained by The Associated Press, the policy becomes effective immediately. The personnel covered by the policy includes coaches, athletic trainers, equipment staffers, one general manager, one team security representative, three club communications media workers and one clubhouse support staffer.
Players are not required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but the NFL has reported that more than 90% of them are.
“Non-club-affiliated media will not be permitted in the locker room,” said the memo dated Wednesday. “In the event a player needs medical attention in the locker room or if a club elects to conduct drug and steroid specimen collections on game day, a medical professional or specimen collector ... may access the players’ locker room without being included in the maximum of 50 individuals with locker room access, provided that they are fully vaccinated.”
One team COVID-19 protocol coordinator also may access the locker room for managing Kinexon devices (which are used for contact tracing, social distancing and a person's whereabouts) or to perform disinfection required by league protocols without counting against the maximum of 50. All such individuals must be fully vaccinated.
Teams conclude the three-game preseason this weekend. The regular season begins Sept. 9 with Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay hosting Dallas. The first full slate of games is Sept. 12.
Golf
The LPGA Tour said in a statement Wednesday that the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament scheduled for mid-October has been canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions.
The tournament was scheduled for the Qizhong Garden Golf Club from Oct. 14-17.
There are two tournaments scheduled for the following weeks in Asia, the BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, South Korea from Oct. 21-24, and the TOTO Japan Classic in Otsu, Japan, from Nov. 4-7.
Another tournament scheduled for the week in between those two events, the Taiwan Swinging Skirts at Taipei, has already been canceled due to similar COVID-19 restrictions.
Basketball
Nick Van Exel, a former standout at Kenosha St. Joseph High School, has returned to the Atlanta Hawks, joining Nate McMillan's staff as an assistant coach.
Van Exel spent the last two years as a scout with the Dallas Mavericks. The Hawks announced his hiring Wednesday, bringing back a former NBA All-Star who served as a player development instructor for Atlanta from 2010-12.
• ESPN is cancelling Rachel Nichols’ show, “The Jump,” and pulling her off NBA programming.
David Roberts, who was named last week to oversee the network's NBA coverage, said in a statement that “we mutually agreed that this approach regarding our NBA coverage was best for all concerned.”
“Rachel is an excellent reporter, host and journalist, and we thank her for her many contributions to our NBA content,” Roberts said.
Nichols also confirmed the move on her Instagram page. Sports Business Journal was the first to report it.