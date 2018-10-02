NFC individual leaders

Week 4

QUARTERBACKS

;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int

Goff, LA;134;97;1406;11;2

Cousins, MIN;189;131;1387;10;2

Fitzpatrick, TAM;129;87;1356;11;5

Ryan, ATL;145;99;1316;10;2

Brees, NOR;161;122;1295;8;0

Stafford, DET;165;112;1202;8;5

A. Rodgers, GBY;156;99;1130;7;1

Manning, NYG;151;112;1055;4;1

Trubisky, CHI;130;91;945;8;3

Ru. Wilson, SEA;121;76;888;7;3

RUSHERS

;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

E. Elliott, DAL;73;426;5.8;41;2

Gurley, LA;79;338;4.3;23;4

Breida, SNF;41;313;7.6;66t;1

Kamara, NOR;56;275;4.9;49t;5

McCaffrey, CAR;46;271;5.9;45;0

Barkley, NYG;56;260;4.6;68t;3

A. Peterson, WAS;56;236;4.2;41;3

K. Johnson, DET;38;216;5.7;32;1

T. Coleman, ATL;54;210;3.9;36;1

J. Howard, CHI;64;203;3.2;17;1

RECEIVERS

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Ju. Jones, ATL;29;502;17.3;58;0

Thielen, MIN;40;473;11.8;45t;2

Cooks, LA;26;452;17.4;57;1

Michael Thomas, NOR;42;445;10.6;35;3

M. Evans, TAM;29;426;14.7;51;3

De. Jackson, TAM;17;424;24.9;75t;3

G. Tate, DET;28;389;13.9;67;3

Kupp, LA;24;348;14.5;70t;4

Kamara, NOR;35;336;9.6;35;1

Beckham, NYG;31;331;10.7;30;0

PUNTERS

;No;Yds;Lg;Avg

Johnston, PHL;20;1029;68;51.4

A. Lee, ARI;22;1122;61;51.0

Morstead, NOR;13;632;58;48.6

Dickson, SEA;25;1210;69;48.4

Dixon, NYG;19;909;60;47.8

Scott, GBY;18;854;63;47.4

O'Donnell, CHI;14;661;63;47.2

Chris Jones, DAL;17;784;56;46.1

Palardy, CAR;14;643;59;45.9

Bosher, ATL;16;722;57;45.1

PUNT RETURNERS

;No;Yds;Avg;Long;TD

Natson, LA;8;141;17.6;60;0

Cohen, CHI;11;141;12.8;42;0

Lockett, SEA;11;89;8.1;19;0

A. Humphries, TAM;5;35;7.0;16;0

D.. Moore, CAR;4;28;7.0;15;0

Cobb, GBY;7;46;6.6;17;0

Agnew, DET;7;39;5.6;16;0

Hardy, ATL;5;26;5.2;6;0

Austin, DAL;7;33;4.7;15;0

Pettis, SNF;6;26;4.3;14;0

KICKOFF RETURNERS

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

D. Reed, SNF;9;273;30.3;90;0

M. Hall, ATL;6;169;28.2;53;0

Agnew, DET;6;167;27.8;45;0

Ta. Hill, NOR;5;127;25.4;47;0

Lockett, SEA;5;105;21.0;30;0

S. Wilson, TAM;6;97;16.2;29;0

SCORING

Touchdowns

;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts

Gurley, LA;6;4;2;0;40

Kamara, NOR;6;5;1;0;40

Ridley, ATL;6;0;6;0;36

Kupp, LA;4;0;4;0;24

Ajayi, PHL;3;3;0;0;20

S. Diggs, MIN;3;0;3;0;20

Kicking

;PAT;FG;LG;Pts

Lutz, NOR;11/11;10/11;49;41

Parkey, CHI;12/12;9/10;50;39

Crosby, GBY;8/9;10/11;52;38

Gould, SNF;8/9;10/10;45;38

Prater, DET;10/10;8/10;43;34

Maher, DAL;5/5;8/9;50;29

Rosas, NYG;5/5;8/8;44;29

Bryant, ATL;10/11;6/6;55;28

Catanzaro, TAM;13/14;5/6;36;28

Jak. Elliott, PHL;8/8;6/8;37;26

AFC individual leaders

Week 4

QUARTERBACKS

;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int

Roethlisberger, PIT;186;119;1414;8;5

D. Carr, OAK;169;120;1373;6;7

Flacco, BAL;171;110;1252;8;2

Watson, HOU;148;92;1246;7;4

Mahomes, KC;138;90;1200;14;0

Dalton, CIN;157;103;1197;11;6

P. Rivers, LAC;147;100;1156;11;2

Luck, IND;186;125;1126;9;3

Bortles, JAC;150;97;1095;7;3

Keenum, DEN;141;87;988;3;6

RUSHERS

;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Lynch, OAK;68;300;4.4;52;3

K. Hunt, KC;71;289;4.1;45;3

C. Hyde, CLE;83;285;3.4;22;5

M. Gordon, LAC;54;276;5.1;34;2

Lindsay, DEN;45;267;5.9;53;1

Conner, PIT;63;232;3.7;27;3

L. Miller, HOU;58;225;3.9;31;0

Freeman, DEN;44;219;5.0;18;3

Yeldon, JAC;49;205;4.2;20;1

Michel, NE;49;196;4.0;23;1

RECEIVERS

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

D. Hopkins, HOU;30;443;14.8;31;2

Smith-Schuster, PIT;31;416;13.4;67;1

Cook, OAK;26;370;14.2;45;2

T. Hill, KC;23;364;15.8;58t;3

Boyd, CIN;26;349;13.4;49;2

Jo. Brown, BAL;15;338;22.5;71;3

E. Sanders, DEN;24;314;13.1;43t;1

J. Landry, CLE;24;312;13.0;39;1

Cor. Davis, TEN;22;312;14.2;51;1

Kelce, KC;23;307;13.3;31;3

PUNTERS

;No;Yds;Lg;Avg

Koch, BAL;16;798;63;49.9

Kern, TEN;20;974;62;48.7

Kaser, LAC;13;629;66;48.4

Edwards, NYJ;22;1064;62;48.4

Haack, MIA;23;1085;65;47.2

R. Allen, NE;17;800;59;47.1

D. Colquitt, KC;13;611;67;47.0

Bojorquez, BUF;27;1227;59;45.4

Sanchez, IND;17;772;59;45.4

M. King, DEN;20;881;66;44.0

PUNT RETURNERS

;No;Yds;Avg;Long;TD

T. Hill, KC;5;137;27.4;91t;1

A. Roberts, NYJ;6;160;26.7;78t;1

Dw. Harris, OAK;7;119;17.0;49;0

Jak. Grant, MIA;5;58;11.6;22;0

Switzer, PIT;8;81;10.1;22;0

Ervin, HOU;11;110;10.0;27;0

Cy. Jones, NE;5;45;9.0;24;0

Jan. Grant, BAL;7;52;7.4;51;0

Mickens, JAC;10;53;5.3;16;0

J.. Jones, LAC;5;24;4.8;11;0

KICKOFF RETURNERS

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Jak. Grant, MIA;8;289;36.1;102t;1

Erickson, CIN;5;155;31.0;47;0

M. Murphy, BUF;7;213;30.4;49;0

Patterson, NE;6;157;26.2;45;0

Ervin, HOU;10;253;25.3;36;0

Ti. White, BAL;6;135;22.5;37;0

Peppers, CLE;8;170;21.2;28;0

Switzer, PIT;11;225;20.5;35;0

Pascal, IND;7;140;20.0;28;0

A. Roberts, NYJ;6;107;17.8;23;0

SCORING

Touchdowns

;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts

M. Gordon, LAC;5;2;3;0;34

A. Green, CIN;5;0;5;0;30

C. Hyde, CLE;5;5;0;0;30

Ja. Allen, BAL;4;3;1;0;24

Crowell, NYJ;4;4;0;0;24

T. Hill, KC;4;0;3;1;24

K. Hunt, KC;4;3;1;0;24

J. White, NE;4;1;3;0;24

Conner, PIT;3;3;0;0;22

KICKING

;PAT;FG;LG;Pts

Tucker, BAL;12/12;9/10;55;39

Fairbairn, HOU;9/9;9/11;54;36

Succop, TEN;6/6;9/10;53;33

Lambo, JAC;8/8;8/8;54;32

Vinatieri, IND;8/8;8/9;51;32

Butker, KC;19/19;4/4;46;31

Bullock, CIN;15/15;5/6;42;30

McManus, DEN;9/9;7/7;53;30

Gostkowski, NE;11/11;6/7;46;29

Myers, NYJ;8/9;7/7;55;29

