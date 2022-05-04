NFL heading to Germany

The first regular-season NFL game in Germany will be between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at the home of soccer club Bayern Munich.

The game will take place at the Allianz Arena on Nov. 13, the NFL said Wednesday. Frankfurt will also be staging a regular-season game in Germany during the next four years.

Tampa Bay's Tom Brady could become the first quarterback to start a game in three foreign countries. He won two games with the New England Patriots in London and another in Mexico City.

The schedule for the three NFL games in London next season was also announced, with the Green Bay Packers becoming the final team to play in Europe.

The Packers will take on the New York Giants on Oct. 9 at the home of Premier League soccer team Tottenham, a week after the Minnesota Vikings play the New Orleans Saints at the same stadium.

On Oct. 30, Wembley Stadium will host the Denver Broncos against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who played games there for seven straight seasons until 2019 before playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year.

The final international game will be between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 21 in Mexico City.

• Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison is exploring his options.

The rising junior and 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation's top receiver is in the NCAA transfer portal.

Now that Addison's name is in the portal, he can officially be recruited by other schools. The move does not preclude him from staying at Pitt.

The decision comes amid reports that Addison, who caught a single-season school record 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns for the ACC champions last fall, is considering USC as a potential destination.

Pitt's offense is in a transition period after quarterback Kenny Pickett left for the NFL, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple left for the same job at Nebraska and wide receivers coach Brennan Marion left for same position at Texas.

USC transfer Kedon Slovis and Nick Patti are competing for the right to replace Pickett. Joey Yellen, who transferred to Pitt from Arizona State before the 2020 season, entered the portal last week and transferred to Hawaii.

Addison could not enter this year's NFL draft because he wasn't three years removed from graduating high school, per NFL rules. Should he stay healthy, he is expected to go early in the 2023 draft.

• The Chicago Bears appointed Jeff King and Kansas City Chiefs executive Trey Koziol co-directors of player personnel under new general manager Ryan Poles.

King, a tight end who played seven seasons in the NFL with Carolina and Arizona after starring at Virginia Tech, started as a scouting intern for the Bears in 2015. He was hired full time in 2016 as a pro scout and got promoted to assistant director of pro scouting in 2019 under former GM Ryan Pace.

Koziol is from the Chicago area and has 14 years of front office experience with Tennessee and Kansas City. He joined the Chiefs in 2013 as an area scout and spent the past year as assistant director of college scouting.

He and Poles worked together in Kansas City. They were also teammates at Boston College, where Koziol played tight end and Poles was an offensive lineman.

