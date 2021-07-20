NFL: Hall of Famer Dillon a rare non-champion Packer

Of the 26 men who entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame as Packers and preceded Bobby Dillon into the shrine, nearly all won an NFL championship with Green Bay. Dillon never got the chance.

Indeed, during his eight superb seasons with the storied franchise, Dillon was one of the best defensive players in the league. But the Packers were an NFL weakling at the time, going 33-61-2 while Dillon was playing safety so well he made four All-Pro teams and intercepted 52 passes — second overall when he retired to Emlen Tunnell.

And he did it with one eye.

Dillon, who died at age 89 in August 2019, five months before he was selected for the Hall of Fame as part of the centennial class, lost his left eye as an adolescent.

“He never saw it as a handicap,” says his daughter, Karen Dillon Gooch. “It happened so young, he was about 12. He said when he played, ‘I had to turn my head a lot more and have my head on a swivel.’ He didn’t let it stop him; he would make fun of himself, try to make other people at ease.

“The local hospital would call Daddy when someone lost an eye and he would come and talk to them and bring a signed football card or something.”