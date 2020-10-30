NFL: Hall of Fame cornerback Herb Adderley dies

Midway through the season, Packers coach Vince Lombardi switched Adderley to defense to replace injured starter Hank Gremminger.

The move paid immediate dividends.

Adderley’s speed and instincts made him a quick learner in his new position, which helped propel him into a stalwart of Green Bay’s secondary. Adderley intercepted 48 passes, returning them for 1,046 yards and seven touchdowns for his career.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Adderley had a career-best seven interceptions in 1962. He also led the league in interceptions in 1965 and 1969. Adderley also returned kickoffs in all but the final year of his playing days with the Packers, averaging 25.7 yards per return.

In the early days of football on television, Adderley made his appearances count and is most remembered for his postseason contributions.

He was a member of all five of Lombardi’s NFL title teams and played in the first two Super Bowls. In the second Super Bowl in 1968, he returned an interception 60 yards for the clinching touchdown over the Raiders.

“I was too stubborn to switch him to defense until I had to,” Lombardi said. “Now when I think of what Adderley means to our defense, it scares me to think of how I almost mishandled him.”