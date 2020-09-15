NFL: Gostkowski finally delivers in Titans' 16-14 win at Denver

A day after Tom Brady’s dud of a debut for Tampa Bay, Stephen Gostkowski failed to put all that Patriots pedigree to work in his first game with the Tennessee Titans.
Until the very end.
Unlike Brady, who lost his first game in a uniform other than New England's, Gostkowski prevailed Monday night when he nailed a 25-yard field goal with 17 seconds left, sending the Titans past the Denver Broncos 16-14 after he missed four kicks for the first time in his career.
Gostkowski missed a kick in each quarter, including a blocked field goal and an errant extra point.
Gostkowski, who had made 87.4% of his kicks coming into the game, a percentage that ranked fifth-best in NFL history, missed a 47-yarder in the first quarter and Shelby Harris blocked his 43-yarder just before halftime. Gostkowski's 42-yarder in the third quarter was wide left and he missed the PAT following Tennessee’s go-ahead touchdown on Jonnu Smith’s catch from Ryan Tannehill on fourth-and-1 with 13:49 remaining.
Denver replied with a 75-yard drive, with Kenosha native Melvin Gordon taking it in from a yard out, and Brandon McManus’ extra point put the Broncos up 14-13 with 9 minutes left.
The Broncos punted on their next two possessions and the Titans made them pay with a 12-play, 83-yard, game-winning scoring drive.
STEELERS 26, GIANTS 16: At East Rutherford, N.J., Ben Roethlisberger, who missed the final 14 games last season after elbow surgery, threw for three scores and Pittsburgh won at an empty and eerie MetLife Stadium on Monday night.
He also got all the help he could ask for from his defense and backup running back Bennie Snell.
"I am excited we won the game," Roethlisberger said. "I told the guys before the game it is not about me individually. The reason I came back is for these guys, this team. It's a special group of football players, of men, and I am just glad to be a part of it."
A key part of it, along with several defensive plays and Snell's 113 yards on 19 carries — his first 100-yard performance in his second NFL season.
The defense, while not quite on the level of the famed Steel Curtain, was stingy and physical. It held Saquon Barkley to 6 yards on 15 carries, swarming in the backfield nearly all night.
Three Steelers stars got them their first touchdown. All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt made a clever interception at the New York 36. Roethlisberger beat a blitz with a perfect throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 10-yard second-quarter score. Chris Boswell's extra point hit the upright, leaving them behind 10-9.
They got the lead with 7 seconds remaining in the half as Roethlisberger connected with James Washington, who dived into the end zone for a 13-yard score. Boswell made the PAT this time, and added a 36-yard field goal early in the final quarter. That came following the night's biggest play.
Even though the Pittsburgh defense broke down as the Giants marched 87 yards on 19 plays in the third quarter, it still came up with a huge stop. Bud Dupree pressured quarterback Daniel Jones as he rolled left from the 4 and deflected his pass. Edge rusher Cam Heyward practically made a fair catch in the end zone for the interception.
Roethlisberger then took Pittsburgh 62 yards for the field goal and a 19-10 lead. He hit Smith-Schuster again for a 10-yard touchdown and a 26-10 lead before New York got a late TD.
Roethlisberger finished 21 of 32 for 229 yards has now thrown for 366 touchdowns, a franchise record, tying Eli Manning for the eighth most in NFL history.
Not unexpectedly, sloppy play was the order of the evening early on. In Joe Judge's debut as coach, the Giants had a dropped pass by Evan Engram and a delay-of-game penalty on fourth-and-1.
The first time a Steeler touched the ball this season was a muff by punt returner Diontae Johnson. Oshane Ximines recovered at the Steelers 3, but New York only managed a 21-yard field goal by Graham Gano.
There were three drops and the muff in the first half of the opening period, and neither team could run the ball successfully.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!