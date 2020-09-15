NFL: Gostkowski finally delivers in Titans' 16-14 win at Denver

STEELERS 26, GIANTS 16: At East Rutherford, N.J., Ben Roethlisberger, who missed the final 14 games last season after elbow surgery, threw for three scores and Pittsburgh won at an empty and eerie MetLife Stadium on Monday night.

He also got all the help he could ask for from his defense and backup running back Bennie Snell.

"I am excited we won the game," Roethlisberger said. "I told the guys before the game it is not about me individually. The reason I came back is for these guys, this team. It's a special group of football players, of men, and I am just glad to be a part of it."

A key part of it, along with several defensive plays and Snell's 113 yards on 19 carries — his first 100-yard performance in his second NFL season.

The defense, while not quite on the level of the famed Steel Curtain, was stingy and physical. It held Saquon Barkley to 6 yards on 15 carries, swarming in the backfield nearly all night.

Three Steelers stars got them their first touchdown. All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt made a clever interception at the New York 36. Roethlisberger beat a blitz with a perfect throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 10-yard second-quarter score. Chris Boswell's extra point hit the upright, leaving them behind 10-9.