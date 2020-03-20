NFL: Gordon signs with Broncos

Melvin Gordon’s bet on himself has landed him in a new NFL locale.

The former University of Wisconsin running back and Kenosha Bradford High School graduate reportedly agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract on Friday with the Denver Broncos. Gordon spent his first five years in the NFL with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that it's worth $16 million with all but $2.5 million guaranteed. His $8 million annual salary also ranks fourth in the NFL among running backs.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport was the first to report the details of Gordon’s new contract.

Gordon missed four games last season while he was holding out for a new contract from the Chargers, but they allowed him to leave in free agency.

Gordon joins a Denver team that already has an established starter at running back in Phillip Lindsay, which could help both players avoid injuries by sharing the load. He’ll also fill a need as a receiving threat out of the Broncos backfield.

In 67 NFL games, Gordon has 4,240 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns on 1,059 carries. He has 224 catches for 1,873 yards and 11 scores.