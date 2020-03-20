NFL: Gordon signs with Broncos

Melvin Gordon’s bet on himself has landed him in a new NFL locale.
The former University of Wisconsin running back and Kenosha Bradford High School graduate reportedly agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract on Friday with the Denver Broncos. Gordon spent his first five years in the NFL with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.
A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that it's worth $16 million with all but $2.5 million guaranteed. His $8 million annual salary also ranks fourth in the NFL among running backs.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport was the first to report the details of Gordon’s new contract.
Gordon missed four games last season while he was holding out for a new contract from the Chargers, but they allowed him to leave in free agency.
Gordon joins a Denver team that already has an established starter at running back in Phillip Lindsay, which could help both players avoid injuries by sharing the load. He’ll also fill a need as a receiving threat out of the Broncos backfield.
In 67 NFL games, Gordon has 4,240 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns on 1,059 carries. He has 224 catches for 1,873 yards and 11 scores.
The Kenosha native was tallied 4,915 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns during his Badgers career (2011-14). He won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back in 2014 and was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. He’s the fourth-leading rusher in UW history behind Ron Dayne, Jonathan Taylor and Montee Ball.
COWBOYS: Dallas agreed to a deal with safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, adding a familiar name for new coach Mike McCarthy.
Clinton-Dix’s representatives, SportsTrust Advisors, announced the move early Friday on Twitter. The 27-year-old’s addition comes at a position the Cowboys have largely ignored in free agency and the draft in recent years.
McCarthy was the coach in Green Bay when the Packers drafted Clinton-Dix 21st overall in 2014. He had 14 of his 16 career interceptions with Green Bay, including a career-high five in 2016. The Packers traded him to Washington during the 2018 season, and Clinton-Dix spent last year in Chicago.
The addition of Clinton-Dix comes after three-year starter Jeff Heath agreed to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Clinton-Dix could start alongside Xavier Woods, although the Cowboys could target another safety in the middle of the first round of the draft.
BUCCANEERS: Six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady signed a two-year contract in free agency on Friday, embarking on a "new football journey" with Tanpa Bay.
The deal guarantees $50 million and includes a $10 million signing bonus and $15 million salary for 2020.
The 42-year-old quarterback who spent the first 20 years of his career with the Patriots announced his decision in an Instagram post, adding he's thankful for the opportunity.
The signing comes three days after Brady announced on social media that he would not return to New England, ending his historic run with the Patriots.
He joins an offense that led the NFL in passing yards last season, featuring a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, and a young, developing running back in Ronald Jones.
What the Bucs didn't have in 2019, when they went 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the 12th straight season was a quarterback who protected the football.
Brady, who turns 43 in August, will be counted on to change that. His career 1.79 interception percentage is the second-best ever behind Aaron Rodgers among players with at least 2,500 career pass attempts.
The Bucs haven't made the playoffs since 2007 and don't have a postseason win since their Super Bowl championship run in 2002.
Brady appeared in nine Super Bowls and 13 AFC championship games with the Patriots.
VIKINGS: Minnesota has another starter on defense to replace as defensive end Everson Griffen will not re-sign with the team.
Griffen and his agent announced Friday they were unable to come to terms with the Vikings due to the team's salary-cap constraints. Griffen is the longest-tenured player on the team, having played 10 seasons in purple. He had eight sacks in 2019.
Defensive tackle Linval Joseph and cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander have already chosen other teams.
FALCONS: Todd Gurley didn't wait long to find his new NFL home and Atlanta didn't wait long to celebrate the deal.
The team signed former University of Georgia player to a $6 million, one-year deal.
The agreement was reached less than 24 hours after Gurley was released by the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. The three-time Pro Bowl running back was released minutes before $10.5 million in his contract with the Rams became fully guaranteed.
The Falcons had good reason to celebrate the news. They needed a replacement for Devonta Freeman as the leader of their ground game, and Gurley's arrival should be good news for ticket sales.
Gurley will be making a return to the state of Georgia. He was a standout at the University of Georgia, rushing for more than 3,000 yards in three seasons.
The agreement with the 25-year-old Gurley comes less than a week after the Falcons released Freeman. Atlanta ranked only 30th in the NFL in rushing in 2019 and is hoping for a significant boost from Gurley.
Gurley has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three of his five seasons with the Rams. He ran for a career-low 857 yards with the Rams last season. His average of 3.8 yards per carry was the second-lowest of his career.
Gurley's physical will be especially important. He had a persistent left knee injury that limited his effectiveness late in 2018. The issue remained last season, even though he played in 15 games.
When healthy, Gurley has been one of the league's most productive backs as a runner and receiver. He leads the NFL with 58 rushing touchdowns since he joined the league in 2015. His 5,404 yards rushing in that span rank second in the league, behind Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott (5,405).