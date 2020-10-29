 Skip to main content
NFL: Gordon apologizes for DUI arrest
NFL

NFL: Gordon apologizes for DUI arrest

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Running back Melvin Gordon III apologized Wednesday for an Oct. 13 drunken driving arrest in his first public comments since getting pulled over for speeding after a night out in downtown Denver.

“I am sorry I was even in that situation,” Gordon, the former Bradford and University of Wisconsin star, said in a video call with reporters, adding that he kept silent about his arrest until now for legal reasons, not ambivalence.

“I try to do my best to walk a straight line and lead by example. So, I’m a little upset that I put myself in that situation,” Gordon said. “I had a hard time just dealing with it myself. Like I said, never been in trouble before so it was tough.

“But just to the people of Denver and everyone, I don’t want anyone to feel like I just don’t care, like, ‘He got his money, he don’t care.’ I do. I do. And I’m not happy that I was in that situation.”

Melvin Gordon

Gordon
