AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Miami;3;0;0;1.000;75;52

New England;1;2;0;.333;57;77

Buffalo;1;2;0;.333;50;84

N.Y. Jets;1;2;0;.333;77;58

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Tennessee;2;1;0;.667;49;50

Jacksonville;2;1;0;.667;57;44

Indianapolis;1;2;0;.333;60;63

Houston;0;3;0;.000;59;74

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Cincinnati;2;1;0;.667;89;77

Baltimore;2;1;0;.667;97;51

Cleveland;1;1;1;.500;60;59

Pittsburgh;1;1;1;.500;88;90

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;3;0;0;1.000;118;92

Denver;2;1;0;.667;61;70

L.A. Chargers;1;2;0;.333;82;93

Oakland;0;3;0;.000;52;81

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;2;1;0;.667;64;44

Philadelphia;2;1;0;.667;59;55

Dallas;1;2;0;.333;41;53

N.Y. Giants;1;2;0;.333;55;62

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Tampa Bay;2;1;0;.667;102;91

New Orleans;2;1;0;.667;104;103

Carolina;2;1;0;.667;71;60

Atlanta;1;2;0;.333;80;85

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Chicago;2;1;0;.667;63;55

Green Bay;1;1;1;.500;70;83

Minnesota;1;2;1;.375;90;110

Detroit;1;2;0;.333;70;88

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

L.A. Rams;4;0;0;1.000;140;67

Seattle;1;2;0;.333;65;64

San Francisco;1;2;0;.333;73;89

Arizona;0;3;0;.000;20;74

Thursday's result

L.A. Rams 38, Minnesota 31

Sunday's games

Cincinnati at Atlanta, noon

Tampa Bay at Chicago, noon

Houston at Indianapolis, noon

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, noon

Miami at New England, noon

Detroit at Dallas, noon

Buffalo at Green Bay, noon

Philadelphia at Tennessee, noon

Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m. 

Open: Washington, Carolina 

Monday's game 

Kansas City at Denver, 7:15 p.m. 

Thursday, Oct. 4

Indianapolis at New England, 7:20 p.m. 

