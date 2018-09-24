AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Miami;3;0;0;1.000;75;52

New England;1;2;0;.333;57;77

Buffalo;1;2;0;.333;50;84

N.Y. Jets;1;2;0;.333;77;58

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Tennessee;2;1;0;.667;49;50

Jacksonville;2;1;0;.667;57;44

Indianapolis;1;2;0;.333;60;63

Houston;0;3;0;.000;59;74

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Cincinnati;2;1;0;.667;89;77

Baltimore;2;1;0;.667;97;51

Cleveland;1;1;1;.500;60;59

Pittsburgh;1;1;1;.250;88;90

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;3;0;0;1.000;118;92

Denver;2;1;0;.667;61;70

L.A. Chargers;1;2;0;.333;82;93

Oakland;0;3;0;.000;52;81

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;2;1;0;.667;64;44

Philadelphia;2;1;0;.667;59;55

Dallas;1;2;0;.333;41;53

N.Y. Giants;1;2;0;.333;55;62

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Tampa Bay;2;1;0;1.000;102;91

New Orleans;2;1;0;.667;104;103

Carolina;2;1;0;.667;71;60

Atlanta;1;2;0;.333;80;85

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Chicago;2;1;0;.667;63;55

Green Bay;1;1;1;.500;70;83

Minnesota;1;1;1;.500;59;72

Detroit;1;2;0;.333;70;88

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

L.A. Rams;3;0;0;1.000;102;36

Seattle;1;2;0;.333;65;64

San Francisco;1;2;0;.333;73;89

Arizona;0;3;0;.000;20;74

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 21, N.Y. Jets 17

Sunday's Games

Tennessee 9, Jacksonville 6

N.Y. Giants 27, Houston 22

Miami 28, Oakland 20

Buffalo 27, Minnesota 6

Carolina 31, Cincinnati 21

Philadelphia 20, Indianapolis 16

Baltimore 27, Denver 14

Washington 31, Green Bay 17

Kansas City 38, San Francisco 27

New Orleans 43, Atlanta 37, OT

L.A. Rams 35, L.A. Chargers 23

Seattle 24, Dallas 13

Chicago 16, Arizona 14

Detroit 26, New England 10

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 30, Tampa Bay 27

Thursday, Sept. 27

Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Atlanta, noon.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, noon.

Houston at Indianapolis, noon.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, noon.

Miami at New England, noon.

Detroit at Dallas, noon.

Buffalo at Green Bay, noon.

Philadelphia at Tennessee, noon.

Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 1

Kansas City at Denver, 7:15 p.m.

