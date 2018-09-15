AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Miami;1;0;0;1.000;27;20

New England;1;0;0;1.000;27;20

N.Y. Jets;1;0;0;1.000;48;17

Buffalo;0;1;0;.000;3;47

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Jacksonville;1;0;0;1.000;20;15

Houston;0;1;0;.000;20;27

Tennessee;0;1;0;.000;20;27

Indianapolis;0;1;0;.000;23;34

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Cincinnati;2;0;0;1.000;68;46

Cleveland;0;0;1;.500;21;21

Pittsburgh;0;0;1;.500;21;21

Baltimore;1;1;0;.500;70;37

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;1;0;0;1.000;38;28

Denver;1;0;0;1.000;27;24

L.A. Chargers;0;1;0;.000;28;38

Oakland;0;1;0;.000;13;33

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;1;0;0;1.000;24;6

Philadelphia;1;0;0;1.000;18;12

N.Y. Giants;0;1;0;.000;15;20

Dallas;0;1;0;.000;8;16

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Tampa Bay;1;0;0;1.000;48;40

Carolina;1;0;0;1.000;16;8

New Orleans;0;1;0;.000;40;48

Atlanta;0;1;0;.000;12;18

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;1;0;0;1.000;24;23

Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;24;16

Chicago;0;1;0;.000;23;24

Detroit;0;1;0;.000;17;48

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

L.A. Rams;1;0;0;1.000;33;13

Seattle;0;1;0;.000;24;27

San Francisco;0;1;0;.000;16;24

Arizona;0;1;0;.000;6;24

Thursday's result

Cincinnati 34, Baltimore 23

Sunday's games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, noon

Houston at Tennessee, noon

Indianapolis at Washington, noon

Minnesota at Green Bay, noon

Cleveland at New Orleans, noon

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, noon

Miami at N.Y. Jets, noon

Carolina at Atlanta, noon

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, noon

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's game 

Seattle at Chicago, 7:15 p.m. 

