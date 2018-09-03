Thursday's game

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 9

San Francisco at Minnesota, noon

Houston at New England, noon

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, noon

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, noon

Jacksonville at N.Y. Giants, noon

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon

Buffalo at Baltimore, noon

Tennessee at Miami, noon

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 10

N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Oakland, 9:20 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 13

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:20 p.m. 

Sunday, Sept. 16

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, noon

Houston at Tennessee, noon

Indianapolis at Washington, noon

Minnesota at Green Bay, noon

Cleveland at New Orleans, noon

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, noon

Miami at N.Y. Jets, noon

Carolina at Atlanta, noon

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, noon

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 17

Seattle at Chicago, 7:15 p.m.

