Thursday's game
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday's games
San Francisco at Minnesota, noon
Houston at New England, noon
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, noon
Cincinnati at Indianapolis, noon
Jacksonville at N.Y. Giants, noon
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon
Buffalo at Baltimore, noon
Tennessee at Miami, noon
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 10
N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Oakland, 9:20 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 13
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 16
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, noon
Houston at Tennessee, noon
Indianapolis at Washington, noon
Minnesota at Green Bay, noon
Cleveland at New Orleans, noon
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, noon
Miami at N.Y. Jets, noon
Carolina at Atlanta, noon
L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, noon
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 17
Seattle at Chicago, 7:15 p.m.
