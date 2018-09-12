AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N.Y. Jets;1;0;0;1.000;48;17
Miami;1;0;0;1.000;27;20
New England;1;0;0;1.000;27;20
Buffalo;0;1;0;.000;3;47
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Jacksonville;1;0;0;1.000;20;15
Houston;0;1;0;.000;20;27
Tennessee;0;1;0;.000;20;27
Indianapolis;0;1;0;.000;23;34
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Cincinnati;2;0;0;1.000;68;46
Baltimore;1;1;0;.500;70;37
Cleveland;0;0;1;.500;21;21
Pittsburgh;0;0;1;.500;21;21
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;1;0;0;1.000;38;28
Denver;1;0;0;1.000;27;24
L.A. Chargers;0;1;0;.000;28;38
Oakland;0;1;0;.000;13;33
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Washington;1;0;0;1.000;24;6
Philadelphia;1;0;0;1.000;18;12
N.Y. Giants;0;1;0;.000;15;20
Dallas;0;1;0;.000;8;16
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Tampa Bay;1;0;0;1.000;48;40
Carolina;1;0;0;1.000;16;8
New Orleans;0;1;0;.000;40;48
Atlanta;0;1;0;.000;12;18
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;1;0;0;1.000;24;23
Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;24;16
Chicago;0;1;0;.000;23;24
Detroit;0;1;0;.000;17;48
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
L.A. Rams;1;0;0;1.000;33;13
Seattle;0;1;0;.000;24;27
San Francisco;0;1;0;.000;16;24
Arizona;0;1;0;.000;6;24
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 18, Atlanta 12
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati 34, Indianapolis 23
Jacksonville 20, N.Y. Giants 15
New England 27, Houston 20
Minnesota 24, San Francisco 16
Tampa Bay 48, New Orleans 40
Baltimore 47, Buffalo 3
Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 21, OT
Kansas City 38, L.A. Chargers 28
Washington 24, Arizona 6
Denver 27, Seattle 24
Carolina 16, Dallas 8
Miami 27, Tennessee 20
Green Bay 24, Chicago 23
Monday's Games
N.Y. Jets 48, Detroit 17
L.A. Rams 33, Oakland 13
Thursday, Sept. 13
Cincinnati 34, Baltimore 23
Sunday, Sept. 16
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, noon.
Houston at Tennessee, noon.
Indianapolis at Washington, noon.
Minnesota at Green Bay, noon.
Cleveland at New Orleans, noon.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, noon.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, noon.
Carolina at Atlanta, noon.
L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, noon.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 17
Seattle at Chicago, 7:15 p.m.
