AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N.Y. Jets;1;0;0;1.000;48;17

Miami;1;0;0;1.000;27;20

New England;1;0;0;1.000;27;20

Buffalo;0;1;0;.000;3;47

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Jacksonville;1;0;0;1.000;20;15

Houston;0;1;0;.000;20;27

Tennessee;0;1;0;.000;20;27

Indianapolis;0;1;0;.000;23;34

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Cincinnati;2;0;0;1.000;68;46

Baltimore;1;1;0;.500;70;37

Cleveland;0;0;1;.500;21;21

Pittsburgh;0;0;1;.500;21;21

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;1;0;0;1.000;38;28

Denver;1;0;0;1.000;27;24

L.A. Chargers;0;1;0;.000;28;38

Oakland;0;1;0;.000;13;33

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;1;0;0;1.000;24;6

Philadelphia;1;0;0;1.000;18;12

N.Y. Giants;0;1;0;.000;15;20

Dallas;0;1;0;.000;8;16

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Tampa Bay;1;0;0;1.000;48;40

Carolina;1;0;0;1.000;16;8

New Orleans;0;1;0;.000;40;48

Atlanta;0;1;0;.000;12;18

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;1;0;0;1.000;24;23

Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;24;16

Chicago;0;1;0;.000;23;24

Detroit;0;1;0;.000;17;48

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

L.A. Rams;1;0;0;1.000;33;13

Seattle;0;1;0;.000;24;27

San Francisco;0;1;0;.000;16;24

Arizona;0;1;0;.000;6;24

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 18, Atlanta 12

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 34, Indianapolis 23

Jacksonville 20, N.Y. Giants 15

New England 27, Houston 20

Minnesota 24, San Francisco 16

Tampa Bay 48, New Orleans 40

Baltimore 47, Buffalo 3

Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 21, OT

Kansas City 38, L.A. Chargers 28

Washington 24, Arizona 6

Denver 27, Seattle 24

Carolina 16, Dallas 8

Miami 27, Tennessee 20

Green Bay 24, Chicago 23

Monday's Games

N.Y. Jets 48, Detroit 17

L.A. Rams 33, Oakland 13

Thursday, Sept. 13

Cincinnati 34, Baltimore 23

Sunday, Sept. 16

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, noon.

Houston at Tennessee, noon.

Indianapolis at Washington, noon.

Minnesota at Green Bay, noon.

Cleveland at New Orleans, noon.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, noon.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, noon.

Carolina at Atlanta, noon.

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, noon.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 17

Seattle at Chicago, 7:15 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments