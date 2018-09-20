AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Miami;2;0;0;1.000;47;32

New England;1;1;0;.500;47;51

N.Y. Jets;1;2;0;.333;77;58

Buffalo;0;2;0;.000;23;78

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Jacksonville;2;0;0;1.000;51;35

Tennessee;1;1;0;.500;40;44

Indianapolis;1;1;0;.500;44;43

Houston;0;2;0;.000;37;47

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Cincinnati;2;0;0;1.000;68;46

Cleveland;1;1;1;.500;60;59

Baltimore;1;1;0;.500;70;37

Pittsburgh;0;1;1;.250;58;63

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;2;0;0;1.000;80;65

Denver;2;0;0;1.000;47;43

L.A. Chargers;1;1;0;.500;59;58

Oakland;0;2;0;.000;32;53

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;1;1;0;.500;28;29

Washington;1;1;0;.500;33;27

Philadelphia;1;1;0;.500;39;39

N.Y. Giants;0;2;0;.000;28;40

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Tampa Bay;2;0;0;1.000;75;61

Atlanta;1;1;0;.500;43;42

Carolina;1;1;0;.500;40;39

New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;61;66

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;1;0;1;.750;53;52

Minnesota;1;0;1;.750;53;45

Chicago;1;1;0;.500;47;41

Detroit;0;2;0;.000;44;78

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

L.A. Rams;2;0;0;1.000;67;13

San Francisco;1;1;0;.500;46;51

Seattle;0;2;0;.000;41;51

Arizona;0;2;0;.000;6;58

Thursday's result

Cleveland 21, N.Y. Jets 17

Sunday's games

New Orleans at Atlanta, noon

Buffalo at Minnesota, noon

Denver at Baltimore, noon

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, noon

Cincinnati at Carolina, noon

San Francisco at Kansas City, noon

Green Bay at Washington, noon

Oakland at Miami, noon

N.Y. Giants at Houston, noon

Tennessee at Jacksonville, noon

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Detroit, 7:20 p.m. 

Monday's game

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m. 

