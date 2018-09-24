AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Miami;3;0;0;1.000;75;52

New England;1;2;0;.333;57;77

Buffalo;1;2;0;.333;50;84

N.Y. Jets;1;2;0;.333;77;58

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Tennessee;2;1;0;.667;49;50

Jacksonville;2;1;0;.667;57;44

Indianapolis;1;2;0;.333;60;63

Houston;0;3;0;.000;59;74

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Cincinnati;2;1;0;.667;89;77

Baltimore;2;1;0;.667;97;51

Cleveland;1;1;1;.500;60;59

Pittsburgh;1;1;1;.250;88;90

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;3;0;0;1.000;118;92

Denver;2;1;0;.667;61;70

L.A. Chargers;1;2;0;.333;82;93

Oakland;0;3;0;.000;52;81

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;2;1;0;.667;64;44

Philadelphia;2;1;0;.667;59;55

Dallas;1;2;0;.333;41;53

N.Y. Giants;1;2;0;.333;55;62

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Tampa Bay;2;1;0;1.000;102;91

New Orleans;2;1;0;.667;104;103

Carolina;2;1;0;.667;71;60

Atlanta;1;2;0;.333;80;85

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Chicago;2;1;0;.667;63;55

Green Bay;1;1;1;.500;70;83

Minnesota;1;1;1;.500;59;72

Detroit;1;2;0;.333;70;88

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

L.A. Rams;3;0;0;1.000;102;36

Seattle;1;2;0;.333;65;64

San Francisco;1;2;0;.333;73;89

Arizona;0;3;0;.000;20;74

Thursday's game

Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Atlanta, noon.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, noon.

Houston at Indianapolis, noon.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, noon.

Miami at New England, noon.

Detroit at Dallas, noon.

Buffalo at Green Bay, noon.

Philadelphia at Tennessee, noon.

Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 1

Kansas City at Denver, 7:15 p.m.

