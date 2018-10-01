AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Miami;3;1;0;.750;82;90

New England;2;2;0;.500;95;84

Buffalo;1;3;0;.250;50;106

N.Y. Jets;1;3;0;.250;89;89

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Tennessee;3;1;0;.750;75;73

Jacksonville;3;1;0;.750;88;56

Houston;1;3;0;.250;96;108

Indianapolis;1;3;0;.250;94;100

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Cincinnati;3;1;0;.750;126;113

Baltimore;3;1;0;.750;123;65

Cleveland;1;2;1;.375;102;104

Pittsburgh;1;2;1;.375;102;116

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;4;0;0;1.000;145;115

Denver;2;2;0;.500;84;97

L.A. Chargers;2;2;0;.500;111;120

Oakland;1;3;0;.250;97;123

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;2;1;0;.667;64;44

Dallas;2;2;0;.500;67;77

Philadelphia;2;2;0;.500;82;81

N.Y. Giants;1;3;0;.250;73;95

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;3;1;0;.750;137;121

Carolina;2;1;0;.667;71;60

Tampa Bay;2;2;0;.500;112;139

Atlanta;1;3;0;.250;116;122

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Chicago;3;1;0;.750;111;65

Green Bay;2;1;1;.625;92;83

Minnesota;1;2;1;.375;90;110

Detroit;1;3;0;.250;94;114

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

L.A. Rams;4;0;0;1.000;140;67

Seattle;2;2;0;.500;85;81

San Francisco;1;3;0;.250;100;118

Arizona;0;4;0;.000;37;94

Thursday's Games

L.A. Rams 38, Minnesota 31

Sunday's Games

New England 38, Miami 7

Dallas 26, Detroit 24

Chicago 48, Tampa Bay 10

Green Bay 22, Buffalo 0

Jacksonville 31, N.Y. Jets 12

Cincinnati 37, Atlanta 36

Tennessee 26, Philadelphia 23, OT

Houston 37, Indianapolis 34, OT

Seattle 20, Arizona 17

New Orleans 33, N.Y. Giants 18

L.A. Chargers 29, San Francisco 27

Oakland 45, Cleveland 42, OT

Baltimore 26, Pittsburgh 14

Open: Washington, Carolina

Monday's Games

Kansas City 27, Denver 23

Thursday, Oct. 4

Indianapolis at New England, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 7

Miami at Cincinnati, noon.

N.Y. Giants at Carolina, noon.

Denver at N.Y. Jets, noon.

Jacksonville at Kansas City, noon.

Green Bay at Detroit, noon.

Baltimore at Cleveland, noon.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, noon.

Tennessee at Buffalo, noon.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago

Monday, Oct. 8

Washington at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.

