AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Miami;3;1;0;.750;82;90

New England;2;2;0;.500;95;84

Buffalo;1;3;0;.250;50;106

N.Y. Jets;1;3;0;.250;89;89

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Tennessee;3;1;0;.750;75;73

Jacksonville;3;1;0;.750;88;56

Houston;1;3;0;.250;96;108

Indianapolis;1;3;0;.250;94;100

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Cincinnati;3;1;0;.750;126;113

Baltimore;3;1;0;.750;123;65

Cleveland;1;2;1;.375;102;104

Pittsburgh;1;2;1;.375;102;116

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;4;0;0;1.000;145;115

Denver;2;2;0;.500;84;97

L.A. Chargers;2;2;0;.500;111;120

Oakland;1;3;0;.250;97;123

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;2;1;0;.667;64;44

Dallas;2;2;0;.500;67;77

Philadelphia;2;2;0;.500;82;81

N.Y. Giants;1;3;0;.250;73;95

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;3;1;0;.750;137;121

Carolina;2;1;0;.667;71;60

Tampa Bay;2;2;0;.500;112;139

Atlanta;1;3;0;.250;116;122

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Chicago;3;1;0;.750;111;65

Green Bay;2;1;1;.625;92;83

Minnesota;1;2;1;.375;90;110

Detroit;1;3;0;.250;94;114

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

L.A. Rams;4;0;0;1.000;140;67

Seattle;2;2;0;.500;85;81

San Francisco;1;3;0;.250;100;118

Arizona;0;4;0;.000;37;94

Thursday's games

Indianapolis at New England, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday's games

Miami at Cincinnati, noon.

N.Y. Giants at Carolina, noon.

Denver at N.Y. Jets, noon.

Jacksonville at Kansas City, noon.

Green Bay at Detroit, noon.

Baltimore at Cleveland, noon.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, noon.

Tennessee at Buffalo, noon.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago

Monday, Oct. 8

Washington at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.

