AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Miami;3;1;0;.750;82;90
New England;2;2;0;.500;95;84
Buffalo;1;3;0;.250;50;106
N.Y. Jets;1;3;0;.250;89;89
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Tennessee;3;1;0;.750;75;73
Jacksonville;3;1;0;.750;88;56
Houston;1;3;0;.250;96;108
Indianapolis;1;3;0;.250;94;100
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Cincinnati;3;1;0;.750;126;113
Baltimore;3;1;0;.750;123;65
Cleveland;1;2;1;.375;102;104
Pittsburgh;1;2;1;.375;102;116
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;4;0;0;1.000;145;115
Denver;2;2;0;.500;84;97
L.A. Chargers;2;2;0;.500;111;120
Oakland;1;3;0;.250;97;123
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Washington;2;1;0;.667;64;44
Dallas;2;2;0;.500;67;77
Philadelphia;2;2;0;.500;82;81
N.Y. Giants;1;3;0;.250;73;95
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;3;1;0;.750;137;121
Carolina;2;1;0;.667;71;60
Tampa Bay;2;2;0;.500;112;139
Atlanta;1;3;0;.250;116;122
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Chicago;3;1;0;.750;111;65
Green Bay;2;1;1;.625;92;83
Minnesota;1;2;1;.375;90;110
Detroit;1;3;0;.250;94;114
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
L.A. Rams;4;0;0;1.000;140;67
Seattle;2;2;0;.500;85;81
San Francisco;1;3;0;.250;100;118
Arizona;0;4;0;.000;37;94
Thursday's games
Indianapolis at New England, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday's games
Miami at Cincinnati, noon.
N.Y. Giants at Carolina, noon.
Denver at N.Y. Jets, noon.
Jacksonville at Kansas City, noon.
Green Bay at Detroit, noon.
Baltimore at Cleveland, noon.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, noon.
Tennessee at Buffalo, noon.
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago
Monday, Oct. 8
Washington at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.
