AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;6;2;0;.750;239;185
Miami;4;4;0;.500;174;219
N.Y. Jets;3;5;0;.375;192;200
Buffalo;2;6;0;.250;87;200
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;5;3;0;.625;197;167
Tennessee;3;4;0;.429;106;127
Jacksonville;3;5;0;.375;134;170
Indianapolis;3;5;0;.375;231;213
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Pittsburgh;4;2;1;.643;204;172
Cincinnati;5;3;0;.625;221;237
Baltimore;4;4;0;.500;197;137
Cleveland;2;5;1;.313;169;210
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;7;1;0;.875;290;205
L.A. Chargers;5;2;0;.714;195;163
Denver;3;5;0;.375;188;194
Oakland;1;6;0;.143;138;218
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Washington;5;2;0;.714;146;134
Philadelphia;4;4;0;.500;178;156
Dallas;3;4;0;.429;140;123
N.Y. Giants;1;7;0;.125;150;205
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;6;1;0;.857;234;183
Carolina;5;2;0;.714;178;152
Atlanta;3;4;0;.429;190;212
Tampa Bay;3;4;0;.429;201;233
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Chicago;4;3;0;.571;194;144
Minnesota;4;3;1;.563;197;195
Green Bay;3;3;1;.500;175;173
Detroit;3;4;0;.429;171;186
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
L.A. Rams;8;0;0;1.000;264;155
Seattle;4;3;0;.571;171;131
Arizona;2;6;0;.250;110;199
San Francisco;1;7;0;.125;173;236
Monday's result
New England 25, Buffalo 6
Thursday's game
Oakland at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 4
N.Y. Jets at Miami, noon.
Atlanta at Washington, noon.
Detroit at Minnesota, noon.
Kansas City at Cleveland, noon.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, noon.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, noon.
Chicago at Buffalo, noon.
L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at New England, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati
Monday, Nov. 5
Tennessee at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
