AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;6;2;0;.750;239;185

Miami;4;4;0;.500;174;219

N.Y. Jets;3;5;0;.375;192;200

Buffalo;2;6;0;.250;87;200

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;5;3;0;.625;197;167

Tennessee;3;4;0;.429;106;127

Jacksonville;3;5;0;.375;134;170

Indianapolis;3;5;0;.375;231;213

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Pittsburgh;4;2;1;.643;204;172

Cincinnati;5;3;0;.625;221;237

Baltimore;4;4;0;.500;197;137

Cleveland;2;5;1;.313;169;210

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;7;1;0;.875;290;205

L.A. Chargers;5;2;0;.714;195;163

Denver;3;5;0;.375;188;194

Oakland;1;6;0;.143;138;218

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;5;2;0;.714;146;134

Philadelphia;4;4;0;.500;178;156

Dallas;3;4;0;.429;140;123

N.Y. Giants;1;7;0;.125;150;205

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;6;1;0;.857;234;183

Carolina;5;2;0;.714;178;152

Atlanta;3;4;0;.429;190;212

Tampa Bay;3;4;0;.429;201;233

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Chicago;4;3;0;.571;194;144

Minnesota;4;3;1;.563;197;195

Green Bay;3;3;1;.500;175;173

Detroit;3;4;0;.429;171;186

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

L.A. Rams;8;0;0;1.000;264;155

Seattle;4;3;0;.571;171;131

Arizona;2;6;0;.250;110;199

San Francisco;1;7;0;.125;173;236

Monday's result

New England 25, Buffalo 6

Thursday's game

Oakland at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 4

N.Y. Jets at Miami, noon.

Atlanta at Washington, noon.

Detroit at Minnesota, noon.

Kansas City at Cleveland, noon.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, noon.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, noon.

Chicago at Buffalo, noon.

L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New England, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati

Monday, Nov. 5

Tennessee at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

