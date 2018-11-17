AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;7;3;0;.700;280;236

Miami;5;5;0;.500;199;256

Buffalo;3;7;0;.300;137;251

N.Y. Jets;3;7;0;.300;208;254

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;6;3;0;.667;216;184

Tennessee;5;4;0;.556;168;151

Indianapolis;4;5;0;.444;260;239

Jacksonville;3;6;0;.333;160;199

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Pittsburgh;6;2;1;.722;279;209

Cincinnati;5;4;0;.556;235;288

Baltimore;4;5;0;.444;213;160

Cleveland;3;6;1;.350;218;263

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;9;1;0;.900;353;240

L.A. Chargers;7;2;0;.778;240;186

Denver;3;6;0;.333;205;213

Oakland;1;8;0;.111;147;272

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;6;3;0;.667;176;175

Dallas;4;5;0;.444;181;171

Philadelphia;4;5;0;.444;198;183

N.Y. Giants;2;7;0;.222;177;228

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;8;1;0;.889;330;232

Carolina;6;3;0;.667;241;232

Atlanta;4;5;0;.444;244;254

Tampa Bay;3;6;0;.333;232;291

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Chicago;6;3;0;.667;269;175

Minnesota;5;3;1;.611;221;204

Green Bay;4;5;1;.450;247;243

Detroit;3;6;0;.333;202;244

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

L.A. Rams;9;1;0;.900;335;231

Seattle;5;5;0;.500;246;216

Arizona;2;7;0;.222;124;225

San Francisco;2;8;0;.200;230;266

Thursday's result

Seattle 27, Green Bay 24

Sunday's games

Houston at Washington, noon

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, noon

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, noon

Dallas at Atlanta, noon

Cincinnati at Baltimore, noon

Carolina at Detroit, noon

Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7:20 p.m. 

Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, New York Jets

Monday's games

Kansas City at Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 p.m. 

Thursday, Nov. 22

Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

Washington at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m. 

