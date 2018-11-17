AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;7;3;0;.700;280;236
Miami;5;5;0;.500;199;256
Buffalo;3;7;0;.300;137;251
N.Y. Jets;3;7;0;.300;208;254
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;6;3;0;.667;216;184
Tennessee;5;4;0;.556;168;151
Indianapolis;4;5;0;.444;260;239
Jacksonville;3;6;0;.333;160;199
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Pittsburgh;6;2;1;.722;279;209
Cincinnati;5;4;0;.556;235;288
Baltimore;4;5;0;.444;213;160
Cleveland;3;6;1;.350;218;263
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;9;1;0;.900;353;240
L.A. Chargers;7;2;0;.778;240;186
Denver;3;6;0;.333;205;213
Oakland;1;8;0;.111;147;272
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Washington;6;3;0;.667;176;175
Dallas;4;5;0;.444;181;171
Philadelphia;4;5;0;.444;198;183
N.Y. Giants;2;7;0;.222;177;228
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;8;1;0;.889;330;232
Carolina;6;3;0;.667;241;232
Atlanta;4;5;0;.444;244;254
Tampa Bay;3;6;0;.333;232;291
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Chicago;6;3;0;.667;269;175
Minnesota;5;3;1;.611;221;204
Green Bay;4;5;1;.450;247;243
Detroit;3;6;0;.333;202;244
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
L.A. Rams;9;1;0;.900;335;231
Seattle;5;5;0;.500;246;216
Arizona;2;7;0;.222;124;225
San Francisco;2;8;0;.200;230;266
Thursday's result
Seattle 27, Green Bay 24
Sunday's games
Houston at Washington, noon
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, noon
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, noon
Dallas at Atlanta, noon
Cincinnati at Baltimore, noon
Carolina at Detroit, noon
Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, New York Jets
Monday's games
Kansas City at Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 22
Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.
Washington at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.
