PLAYOFFS
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday's games
Indianapolis at Houston, 3:35 p.m. (ESPN)
Seattle at Dallas, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday's games
L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia at Chicago, 3:40 p.m. (NBC)
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 12
Baltimore/Los Angeles Chargers/Indianapolis at Kansas City, 2:35 p.m. (NBC)
Chicago/Dallas/Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, Jan. 13
Houston/Baltimore/Los Angeles Chargers at New England, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Dallas/Seattle/Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m. (FOX)
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 20
NFC
TBD, 2:05 p.m. (FOX)
AFC
TBD, 5:40 p.m. (CBS)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 27
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 3
At Atlanta
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (CBS)
