PLAYOFFS

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday's games

Indianapolis at Houston, 3:35 p.m. (ESPN)

Seattle at Dallas, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday's games

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Chicago, 3:40 p.m. (NBC)

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 12

Baltimore/Los Angeles Chargers/Indianapolis at Kansas City, 2:35 p.m. (NBC)

Chicago/Dallas/Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 13

Houston/Baltimore/Los Angeles Chargers at New England, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas/Seattle/Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 20

NFC

TBD, 2:05 p.m. (FOX)

AFC

TBD, 5:40 p.m. (CBS)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 27

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 3

At Atlanta

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (CBS)

