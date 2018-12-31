PLAYOFFS
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 5
Indianapolis at Houston, 3:35 p.m. (ESPN)
Seattle at Dallas, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, Jan. 6
L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia at Chicago, 3:40 p.m. (NBC)
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 12
Baltimore/Los Angeles Chargers/Indianapolis at Kansas City, 2:35 p.m. (NBC)
Chicago/Dallas/Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, Jan. 13
Houston/Baltimore/Los Angeles Chargers at New England, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Dallas/Seattle/Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m. (FOX)
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 20
NFC
TBD, 2:05 p.m. (FOX)
AFC
TBD, 5:40 p.m. (CBS)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 27
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 3
At Atlanta
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (CBS)
2019 NFC NORTH OPPONENTS
(Dates to be determined)
Green Bay Packers
Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins.
Away: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers.
Chicago Bears
Home: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants.
Away: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins.
Minnesota Vikings
Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins.
Away: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks.
Detroit Lions
Home: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Away: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins.
NFC INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Quarterbacks
;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int
Ryan, ATL;608;422;4924;35;7
Goff, LA;561;364;4688;32;12
A. Rodgers, GBY;597;372;4442;25;2
Manning, NYG;576;380;4299;21;11
Cousins, MIN;606;425;4298;30;10
Brees, NOR;489;364;3992;32;5
Prescott, DAL;526;356;3885;22;8
Stafford, DET;555;367;3777;21;11
Ru. Wilson, SEA;427;280;3448;35;7
C. Newton, CAR;471;320;3395;24;13
Rushers
;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD
E. Elliott, DAL;304;1434;4.7;41;6
Barkley, NYG;261;1307;5.0;78t;11
Gurley, LA;256;1251;4.9;36;17
C. Carson, SEA;247;1151;4.7;61;9
C. McCaffrey, CAR;219;1098;5.0;59;7
A. Peterson, WAS;251;1042;4.2;90t;7
Dav. Johnson, ARI;258;940;3.6;53;7
J. Howard, CHI;250;935;3.7;42;9
Kamara, NOR;194;883;4.6;49t;14
Barber, TAM;234;871;3.7;28;5
Receivers
;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD
Ju. Jones, ATL;113;1677;14.8;58;8
M. Evans, TAM;86;1524;17.7;72t;8
Michael Thomas, NOR;125;1405;11.2;72t;9
D. Adams, GBY;111;1386;12.5;57;13
Kittle, SNF;88;1377;15.6;85t;5
Thielen, MIN;113;1373;12.2;68;9
R. Woods, LA;86;1219;14.2;39t;6
Cooks, LA;80;1204;15.0;57;5
Ertz, PHL;116;1163;10.0;34;8
Golladay, DET;70;1063;15.2;60;5
Punters
;No;Yds;Lg;Avg
A. Lee, ARI;94;4568;64;48.6
M. Dickson, SEA;78;3759;69;48.2
Johnston, PHL;61;2937;68;48.1
Morstead, NOR;43;1996;60;46.4
Hekker, LA;43;1992;68;46.3
Bosher, ATL;60;2729;57;45.5
Dixon, NYG;71;3226;60;45.4
Way, WAS;79;3581;63;45.3
Palardy, CAR;61;2759;59;45.2
Wile, MIN;72;3255;70;45.2
Punt Returners
;No;Yds;Avg;Long;TD
Cohen, CHI;33;411;12.5;44;0
Sherels, MIN;23;276;12.0;70;0
Natson, LA;26;280;10.8;60;0
Kirk, ARI;21;164;7.8;44;0
Hardy, ATL;20;147;7.4;18;0
A. Humphries, TAM;21;139;6.6;16;0
Lockett, SEA;25;143;5.7;19;0
Kickoff Returners
;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD
C. Coleman, NYG;23;598;26.0;51;0
R. James, SNF;23;580;25.2;97t;1
M. Hall, ATL;26;616;23.7;53;0
Scoring
Touchdowns
;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts
Gurley, LA;21;17;4;0;132
Kamara, NOR;18;14;4;0;114
Barkley, NYG;15;11;4;0;92
D. Adams, GBY;13;0;13;0;80
C. McCaffrey, CAR;13;7;6;0;78
Dav. Johnson, ARI;10;7;3;0;62
Lockett, SEA;10;0;10;0;62
Ridley, ATL;10;0;10;0;60
S. Diggs, MIN;9;0;9;0;56
Thielen, MIN;9;0;9;0;56
Kicking
;PAT;FG;LG;Pts
Lutz, NOR;52/53;28/30;54;136
Rosas, NYG;31/32;32/33;57;127
Gould, SNF;27/29;33/34;53;126
M. Crosby, GBY;34/36;30/37;53;124
Maher, DAL;32/33;29/36;62;119
Zuerlein, LA;35/36;27/31;56;116
Janikowski, SEA;48/51;22/27;56;114
Prater, DET;30/30;28/32;54;114
Jak. Elliott, PHL;33/35;26/31;56;111
Parkey, CHI;42/45;23/30;50;111
AFC INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Quarterbacks
;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int
Roethlisberger, PIT;675;452;5129;34;16
Mahomes, KC;580;383;5097;50;12
Luck, IND;639;430;4593;39;15
Brady, NE;570;375;4355;29;11
P. Rivers, LAC;508;347;4308;32;12
Watson, HOU;505;345;4165;26;9
D. Carr, OAK;553;381;4049;19;10
Keenum, DEN;586;365;3890;18;15
Mayfield, CLE;486;310;3725;27;14
Darnold, NYJ;414;239;2865;17;15
Rushers
;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD
Mixon, CIN;237;1168;4.9;51;8
D. Henry, TEN;215;1059;4.9;99t;12
Lindsay, DEN;192;1037;5.4;65t;9
N. Chubb, CLE;192;996;5.2;92t;8
Conner, PIT;215;973;4.5;30;12
L. Miller, HOU;210;973;4.6;97t;5
Michel, NE;209;931;4.5;34t;6
Mack, IND;195;908;4.7;49;9
M. Gordon, LAC;175;885;5.1;34t;10
Kareem Hunt, KC;181;824;4.6;45;7
Receivers
;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD
D. Hopkins, HOU;115;1572;13.7;49t;11
T. Hill, KC;87;1479;17.0;75t;12
Smith-Schuster, PIT;111;1426;12.8;97t;7
Kelce, KC;103;1336;13.0;43;10
A. Brown, PIT;104;1297;12.5;78t;15
T. Hilton, IND;76;1270;16.7;68t;6
K. Allen, LAC;97;1196;12.3;54;6
Boyd, CIN;76;1028;13.5;49;7
J. Landry, CLE;81;976;12.0;51t;4
Cook, OAK;68;896;13.2;45;6
Punters
;No;Yds;Lg;Avg
Koch, BAL;60;2842;65;47.4
Kern, TEN;74;3483;62;47.1
Sanchez, IND;57;2629;63;46.1
L. Edwards, NYJ;82;3763;67;45.9
B. Colquitt, CLE;83;3767;79;45.4
R. Allen, NE;64;2885;66;45.1
Bojorquez, BUF;45;2028;60;45.1
Cooke, JAC;86;3872;72;45.0
D. Colquitt, KC;45;2021;67;44.9
Wadman, DEN;65;2905;65;44.7
Punt Returners
;No;Yds;Avg;Long;TD
A. Roberts, NYJ;23;324;14.1;78t;1
Dw. Harris, OAK;20;281;14.0;99t;1
D. King, LAC;23;318;13.8;73t;1
T. Hill, KC;20;213;10.6;91t;1
Erickson, CIN;20;212;10.6;38;0
C. Rogers, IND;23;215;9.3;51;0
Peppers, CLE;25;219;8.8;33;0
Switzer, PIT;30;252;8.4;23;0
Tyler Ervin, HOU;21;175;8.3;27;0
Edelman, NE;20;154;7.7;25;0
Kickoff Returners
;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD
Jennings, TEN;22;698;31.7;94t;1
A. Roberts, NYJ;40;1174;29.4;99t;1
Patterson, NE;23;663;28.8;95t;1
Tr. Smith, KC;33;886;26.8;97;0
Erickson, CIN;40;1049;26.2;77;0
D. King, LAC;22;522;23.7;40;0
Dw. Harris, OAK;29;663;22.9;34;0
Ch. Moore, BAL;22;491;22.3;39;0
Switzer, PIT;30;607;20.2;35;0
Scoring
Touchdowns
;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts
A. Brown, PIT;15;0;15;0;90
M. Gordon, LAC;14;10;4;0;88
Ebron, IND;14;1;13;0;84
T. Hill, KC;14;1;12;1;84
Kareem Hunt, KC;14;7;7;0;84
Conner, PIT;13;12;1;0;82
D. Henry, TEN;12;12;0;0;72
J. White, NE;12;5;7;0;72
Mi. Williams, LAC;11;1;10;0;68
D. Hopkins, HOU;11;0;11;0;66
Kicking
;PAT;FG;LG;Pts
Fairbairn, HOU;39/41;37/42;54;150
Tucker, BAL;36/37;35/39;56;141
Butker, KC;65/69;24/27;54;137
Gostkowski, NE;49/50;27/32;52;130
Myers, NYJ;30/33;33/36;56;129
Vinatieri, IND;44/47;23/27;54;113
Succop, TEN;28/31;26/30;54;106
Bullock, CIN;39/41;19/23;51;96
McManus, DEN;35/35;20/25;53;95
Hauschka, BUF;25/26;22/28;54;91
