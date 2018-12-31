PLAYOFFS

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 5

Indianapolis at Houston, 3:35 p.m. (ESPN)

Seattle at Dallas, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 6

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Chicago, 3:40 p.m. (NBC)

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 12

Baltimore/Los Angeles Chargers/Indianapolis at Kansas City, 2:35 p.m. (NBC)

Chicago/Dallas/Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 13

Houston/Baltimore/Los Angeles Chargers at New England, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas/Seattle/Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 20

NFC

TBD, 2:05 p.m. (FOX)

AFC

TBD, 5:40 p.m. (CBS)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 27

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 3

At Atlanta

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (CBS)

2019 NFC NORTH OPPONENTS

(Dates to be determined)

Green Bay Packers

Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins.

Away: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers.

Chicago Bears

Home: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants.

Away: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins.

Minnesota Vikings

Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins.

Away: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks.

Detroit Lions

Home: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Away: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins.

NFC INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Quarterbacks

;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int

Ryan, ATL;608;422;4924;35;7

Goff, LA;561;364;4688;32;12

A. Rodgers, GBY;597;372;4442;25;2

Manning, NYG;576;380;4299;21;11

Cousins, MIN;606;425;4298;30;10

Brees, NOR;489;364;3992;32;5

Prescott, DAL;526;356;3885;22;8

Stafford, DET;555;367;3777;21;11

Ru. Wilson, SEA;427;280;3448;35;7

C. Newton, CAR;471;320;3395;24;13

Rushers

;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

E. Elliott, DAL;304;1434;4.7;41;6

Barkley, NYG;261;1307;5.0;78t;11

Gurley, LA;256;1251;4.9;36;17

C. Carson, SEA;247;1151;4.7;61;9

C. McCaffrey, CAR;219;1098;5.0;59;7

A. Peterson, WAS;251;1042;4.2;90t;7

Dav. Johnson, ARI;258;940;3.6;53;7

J. Howard, CHI;250;935;3.7;42;9

Kamara, NOR;194;883;4.6;49t;14

Barber, TAM;234;871;3.7;28;5

Receivers

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Ju. Jones, ATL;113;1677;14.8;58;8

M. Evans, TAM;86;1524;17.7;72t;8

Michael Thomas, NOR;125;1405;11.2;72t;9

D. Adams, GBY;111;1386;12.5;57;13

Kittle, SNF;88;1377;15.6;85t;5

Thielen, MIN;113;1373;12.2;68;9

R. Woods, LA;86;1219;14.2;39t;6

Cooks, LA;80;1204;15.0;57;5

Ertz, PHL;116;1163;10.0;34;8

Golladay, DET;70;1063;15.2;60;5

Punters

;No;Yds;Lg;Avg

A. Lee, ARI;94;4568;64;48.6

M. Dickson, SEA;78;3759;69;48.2

Johnston, PHL;61;2937;68;48.1

Morstead, NOR;43;1996;60;46.4

Hekker, LA;43;1992;68;46.3

Bosher, ATL;60;2729;57;45.5

Dixon, NYG;71;3226;60;45.4

Way, WAS;79;3581;63;45.3

Palardy, CAR;61;2759;59;45.2

Wile, MIN;72;3255;70;45.2

Punt Returners

;No;Yds;Avg;Long;TD

Cohen, CHI;33;411;12.5;44;0

Sherels, MIN;23;276;12.0;70;0

Natson, LA;26;280;10.8;60;0

Kirk, ARI;21;164;7.8;44;0

Hardy, ATL;20;147;7.4;18;0

A. Humphries, TAM;21;139;6.6;16;0

Lockett, SEA;25;143;5.7;19;0

Kickoff Returners

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

C. Coleman, NYG;23;598;26.0;51;0

R. James, SNF;23;580;25.2;97t;1

M. Hall, ATL;26;616;23.7;53;0

Scoring

Touchdowns

;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts

Gurley, LA;21;17;4;0;132

Kamara, NOR;18;14;4;0;114

Barkley, NYG;15;11;4;0;92

D. Adams, GBY;13;0;13;0;80

C. McCaffrey, CAR;13;7;6;0;78

Dav. Johnson, ARI;10;7;3;0;62

Lockett, SEA;10;0;10;0;62

Ridley, ATL;10;0;10;0;60

S. Diggs, MIN;9;0;9;0;56

Thielen, MIN;9;0;9;0;56

Kicking

;PAT;FG;LG;Pts

Lutz, NOR;52/53;28/30;54;136

Rosas, NYG;31/32;32/33;57;127

Gould, SNF;27/29;33/34;53;126

M. Crosby, GBY;34/36;30/37;53;124

Maher, DAL;32/33;29/36;62;119

Zuerlein, LA;35/36;27/31;56;116

Janikowski, SEA;48/51;22/27;56;114

Prater, DET;30/30;28/32;54;114

Jak. Elliott, PHL;33/35;26/31;56;111

Parkey, CHI;42/45;23/30;50;111

AFC INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Quarterbacks

;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int

Roethlisberger, PIT;675;452;5129;34;16

Mahomes, KC;580;383;5097;50;12

Luck, IND;639;430;4593;39;15

Brady, NE;570;375;4355;29;11

P. Rivers, LAC;508;347;4308;32;12

Watson, HOU;505;345;4165;26;9

D. Carr, OAK;553;381;4049;19;10

Keenum, DEN;586;365;3890;18;15

Mayfield, CLE;486;310;3725;27;14

Darnold, NYJ;414;239;2865;17;15

Rushers

;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Mixon, CIN;237;1168;4.9;51;8

D. Henry, TEN;215;1059;4.9;99t;12

Lindsay, DEN;192;1037;5.4;65t;9

N. Chubb, CLE;192;996;5.2;92t;8

Conner, PIT;215;973;4.5;30;12

L. Miller, HOU;210;973;4.6;97t;5

Michel, NE;209;931;4.5;34t;6

Mack, IND;195;908;4.7;49;9

M. Gordon, LAC;175;885;5.1;34t;10

Kareem Hunt, KC;181;824;4.6;45;7

Receivers

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

D. Hopkins, HOU;115;1572;13.7;49t;11

T. Hill, KC;87;1479;17.0;75t;12

Smith-Schuster, PIT;111;1426;12.8;97t;7

Kelce, KC;103;1336;13.0;43;10

A. Brown, PIT;104;1297;12.5;78t;15

T. Hilton, IND;76;1270;16.7;68t;6

K. Allen, LAC;97;1196;12.3;54;6

Boyd, CIN;76;1028;13.5;49;7

J. Landry, CLE;81;976;12.0;51t;4

Cook, OAK;68;896;13.2;45;6

Punters

;No;Yds;Lg;Avg

Koch, BAL;60;2842;65;47.4

Kern, TEN;74;3483;62;47.1

Sanchez, IND;57;2629;63;46.1

L. Edwards, NYJ;82;3763;67;45.9

B. Colquitt, CLE;83;3767;79;45.4

R. Allen, NE;64;2885;66;45.1

Bojorquez, BUF;45;2028;60;45.1

Cooke, JAC;86;3872;72;45.0

D. Colquitt, KC;45;2021;67;44.9

Wadman, DEN;65;2905;65;44.7

Punt Returners

;No;Yds;Avg;Long;TD

A. Roberts, NYJ;23;324;14.1;78t;1

Dw. Harris, OAK;20;281;14.0;99t;1

D. King, LAC;23;318;13.8;73t;1

T. Hill, KC;20;213;10.6;91t;1

Erickson, CIN;20;212;10.6;38;0

C. Rogers, IND;23;215;9.3;51;0

Peppers, CLE;25;219;8.8;33;0

Switzer, PIT;30;252;8.4;23;0

Tyler Ervin, HOU;21;175;8.3;27;0

Edelman, NE;20;154;7.7;25;0

Kickoff Returners

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Jennings, TEN;22;698;31.7;94t;1

A. Roberts, NYJ;40;1174;29.4;99t;1

Patterson, NE;23;663;28.8;95t;1

Tr. Smith, KC;33;886;26.8;97;0

Erickson, CIN;40;1049;26.2;77;0

D. King, LAC;22;522;23.7;40;0

Dw. Harris, OAK;29;663;22.9;34;0

Ch. Moore, BAL;22;491;22.3;39;0

Switzer, PIT;30;607;20.2;35;0

Scoring

Touchdowns

;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts

A. Brown, PIT;15;0;15;0;90

M. Gordon, LAC;14;10;4;0;88

Ebron, IND;14;1;13;0;84

T. Hill, KC;14;1;12;1;84

Kareem Hunt, KC;14;7;7;0;84

Conner, PIT;13;12;1;0;82

D. Henry, TEN;12;12;0;0;72

J. White, NE;12;5;7;0;72

Mi. Williams, LAC;11;1;10;0;68

D. Hopkins, HOU;11;0;11;0;66

Kicking

;PAT;FG;LG;Pts

Fairbairn, HOU;39/41;37/42;54;150

Tucker, BAL;36/37;35/39;56;141

Butker, KC;65/69;24/27;54;137

Gostkowski, NE;49/50;27/32;52;130

Myers, NYJ;30/33;33/36;56;129

Vinatieri, IND;44/47;23/27;54;113

Succop, TEN;28/31;26/30;54;106

Bullock, CIN;39/41;19/23;51;96

McManus, DEN;35/35;20/25;53;95

Hauschka, BUF;25/26;22/28;54;91

