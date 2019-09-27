AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Buffalo;3;0;0;1.000;66;47
New England;3;0;0;1.000;106;17
N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;33;70
Miami;0;3;0;.000;16;133
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;2;1;0;.667;68;62
Indianapolis;2;1;0;.667;70;71
Jacksonville;1;2;0;.333;58;60
Tennessee;1;2;0;.333;67;52
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;2;1;0;.667;110;60
Cleveland;1;2;0;.333;49;66
Cincinnati;0;3;0;.000;54;83
Pittsburgh;0;3;0;.000;49;85
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;3;0;0;1.000;101;64
Oakland;1;2;0;.333;48;78
L.A. Chargers;1;2;0;.333;60;64
Denver;0;3;0;.000;46;67
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;3;0;0;1.000;97;44
Philadelphia;2;2;0;.500;110;105
N.Y. Giants;1;2;0;.333;63;94
Washington;0;3;0;.000;63;94
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;2;1;0;.667;72;82
Tampa Bay;1;2;0;.333;68;77
Atlanta;1;2;0;.333;60;75
Carolina;1;2;0;.333;79;70
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Detroit;2;0;1;.833;67;61
Green Bay;3;1;0;.750;85;69
Minnesota;2;1;0;.667;78;47
Chicago;2;1;0;.667;50;39
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
L.A. Rams;3;0;0;1.000;77;49
San Francisco;3;0;0;1.000;96;54
Seattle;2;1;0;.667;76;79
Arizona;0;2;1;.167;64;88
Week 4
Bye
San Francisco, N.Y. Jets.
Thursday's result
Philadelphia 34, Green Bay 27
Sunday's games
Carolina at Houston, noon.
Cleveland at Baltimore, noon.
Kansas City at Detroit, noon.
Oakland at Indianapolis, noon.
L.A. Chargers at Miami, noon.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon.
Tennessee at Atlanta, noon.
New England at Buffalo, noon.
Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's game
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
(THURSDAY'S RESULT)
Eagles 34, Packers 27
Philadelphia;0;21;6;7;—;34
Green Bay;7;13;7;0;—;27
First Quarter
GB—A.Jones 3 run (Crosby kick), 10:31.
Second Quarter
GB—FG Crosby 30, 14:01.
Phi—Jeffery 6 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 11:48.
GB—FG Crosby 31, 8:24.
Phi—Goedert 3 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 2:45.
Phi—Howard 1 run (Elliott kick), :59.
GB—Allison 19 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), :09.
Third Quarter
Phi—Howard 20 pass from Wentz (pass failed), 9:12.
GB—J.Graham 14 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:16.
Fourth Quarter
Phi—Howard 2 run (Elliott kick), 14:13.
A—77,509.
;Phi;GB
First downs;24;31
Total Net Yards;336;491
Rushes-yards;33-176;20-77
Passing;160;414
Punt Returns;0-0;1-0
Kickoff Returns;2-77;2-45
Interceptions Ret.;1-22;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;16-27-0;34-53-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;1-8
Punts;4-41.8;2-41.5
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1
Penalties-Yards;9-93;5-50
Time of Possession;27:39;32:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Philadelphia, Howard 15-87, Sanders 11-72, Wentz 6-13, Sproles 1-4. Green Bay, Rodgers 5-46, A.Jones 13-21, Allison 1-7, Vitale 1-3.
PASSING—Philadelphia, Wentz 16-27-0-160. Green Bay, Rodgers 34-53-1-422.
RECEIVING—Philadelphia, Ertz 7-65, Jeffery 3-38, Howard 3-28, Goedert 2-16, Hollins 1-13. Green Bay, D.Adams 10-180, J.Graham 6-61, A.Jones 6-37, Allison 3-52, Valdes-Scantling 3-47, Lewis 2-19, Vitale 2-15, Tonyan 1-11, J.Williams 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Packers Schedule
Preseason
Aug. 8 Packers 28, Texans 26
Aug. 15 Ravens 26, Packers 13
Aug. 22 Raiders 22, Packers 21
Aug. 29 Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Regular season
Sept. 5 Packers 10, Bears 3
Sept. 15 Packers 21, Vikings 16
Sept. 22 Packers 27, Broncos 16
Sept. 26 Philadelphia 34, Packers 27
Oct. 6 at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 14 Detroit, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 20 Oakland, noon (CBS)
Oct. 27 at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Nov. 3 at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 10 Carolina, noon (FOX)
Nov. 17 BYE
Nov. 24 at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 1 at New York Giants, noon (FOX)
Dec. 8 Washington, noon (FOX)
Dec. 15 Chicago, noon (FOX)
Dec. 23 at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 29 at Detroit, noon (FOX)
