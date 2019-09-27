AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Buffalo;3;0;0;1.000;66;47

New England;3;0;0;1.000;106;17

N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;33;70

Miami;0;3;0;.000;16;133

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;2;1;0;.667;68;62

Indianapolis;2;1;0;.667;70;71

Jacksonville;1;2;0;.333;58;60

Tennessee;1;2;0;.333;67;52

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;2;1;0;.667;110;60

Cleveland;1;2;0;.333;49;66

Cincinnati;0;3;0;.000;54;83

Pittsburgh;0;3;0;.000;49;85

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;3;0;0;1.000;101;64

Oakland;1;2;0;.333;48;78

L.A. Chargers;1;2;0;.333;60;64

Denver;0;3;0;.000;46;67

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;3;0;0;1.000;97;44

Philadelphia;2;2;0;.500;110;105

N.Y. Giants;1;2;0;.333;63;94

Washington;0;3;0;.000;63;94

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;2;1;0;.667;72;82

Tampa Bay;1;2;0;.333;68;77

Atlanta;1;2;0;.333;60;75

Carolina;1;2;0;.333;79;70

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Detroit;2;0;1;.833;67;61

Green Bay;3;1;0;.750;85;69

Minnesota;2;1;0;.667;78;47

Chicago;2;1;0;.667;50;39

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

L.A. Rams;3;0;0;1.000;77;49

San Francisco;3;0;0;1.000;96;54

Seattle;2;1;0;.667;76;79

Arizona;0;2;1;.167;64;88

Week 4

Bye

San Francisco, N.Y. Jets.

Thursday's result

Philadelphia 34, Green Bay 27

Sunday's games

Carolina at Houston, noon.

Cleveland at Baltimore, noon.

Kansas City at Detroit, noon.

Oakland at Indianapolis, noon.

L.A. Chargers at Miami, noon.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon.

Tennessee at Atlanta, noon.

New England at Buffalo, noon.

Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Minnesota at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's game

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

(THURSDAY'S RESULT)

Eagles 34, Packers 27

Philadelphia;0;21;6;7;—;34

Green Bay;7;13;7;0;—;27

First Quarter

GB—A.Jones 3 run (Crosby kick), 10:31.

Second Quarter

GB—FG Crosby 30, 14:01.

Phi—Jeffery 6 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 11:48.

GB—FG Crosby 31, 8:24.

Phi—Goedert 3 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 2:45.

Phi—Howard 1 run (Elliott kick), :59.

GB—Allison 19 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), :09.

Third Quarter

Phi—Howard 20 pass from Wentz (pass failed), 9:12.

GB—J.Graham 14 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:16.

Fourth Quarter

Phi—Howard 2 run (Elliott kick), 14:13.

A—77,509.

;Phi;GB

First downs;24;31

Total Net Yards;336;491

Rushes-yards;33-176;20-77

Passing;160;414

Punt Returns;0-0;1-0

Kickoff Returns;2-77;2-45

Interceptions Ret.;1-22;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;16-27-0;34-53-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;1-8

Punts;4-41.8;2-41.5

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1

Penalties-Yards;9-93;5-50

Time of Possession;27:39;32:21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Philadelphia, Howard 15-87, Sanders 11-72, Wentz 6-13, Sproles 1-4. Green Bay, Rodgers 5-46, A.Jones 13-21, Allison 1-7, Vitale 1-3.

PASSING—Philadelphia, Wentz 16-27-0-160. Green Bay, Rodgers 34-53-1-422.

RECEIVING—Philadelphia, Ertz 7-65, Jeffery 3-38, Howard 3-28, Goedert 2-16, Hollins 1-13. Green Bay, D.Adams 10-180, J.Graham 6-61, A.Jones 6-37, Allison 3-52, Valdes-Scantling 3-47, Lewis 2-19, Vitale 2-15, Tonyan 1-11, J.Williams 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Packers Schedule

Preseason

Aug. 8 Packers 28, Texans 26

Aug. 15 Ravens 26, Packers 13

Aug. 22 Raiders 22, Packers 21

Aug. 29 Packers 27, Chiefs 20 

Regular season

Sept. 5 Packers 10, Bears 3

Sept. 15 Packers 21, Vikings 16

Sept. 22 Packers 27, Broncos 16

Sept. 26 Philadelphia 34, Packers 27

Oct. 6 at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 Detroit, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 20 Oakland, noon (CBS)

Oct. 27 at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 3 at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 Carolina, noon (FOX)

Nov. 17 BYE

Nov. 24 at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 1 at New York Giants, noon (FOX)

Dec. 8 Washington, noon (FOX)

Dec. 15 Chicago, noon (FOX)

Dec. 23 at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 at Detroit, noon (FOX)

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments