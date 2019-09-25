AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Buffalo;3;0;0;1.000;66;47

New England;3;0;0;1.000;106;17

N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;33;70

Miami;0;3;0;.000;16;133

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;2;1;0;.667;68;62

Indianapolis;2;1;0;.667;70;71

Jacksonville;1;2;0;.333;58;60

Tennessee;1;2;0;.333;67;52

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;2;1;0;.667;110;60

Cleveland;1;2;0;.333;49;66

Cincinnati;0;3;0;.000;54;83

Pittsburgh;0;3;0;.000;49;85

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;3;0;0;1.000;101;64

Oakland;1;2;0;.333;48;78

L.A. Chargers;1;2;0;.333;60;64

Denver;0;3;0;.000;46;67

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;3;0;0;1.000;97;44

Philadelphia;1;2;0;.333;76;78

N.Y. Giants;1;2;0;.333;63;94

Washington;0;3;0;.000;63;94

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;2;1;0;.667;72;82

Tampa Bay;1;2;0;.333;68;77

Atlanta;1;2;0;.333;60;75

Carolina;1;2;0;.333;79;70

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;3;0;0;1.000;58;35

Detroit;2;0;1;.833;67;61

Minnesota;2;1;0;.667;78;47

Chicago;2;1;0;.667;50;39

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

L.A. Rams;3;0;0;1.000;77;49

San Francisco;3;0;0;1.000;96;54

Seattle;2;1;0;.667;76;79

Arizona;0;2;1;.167;64;88

Week 4

Bye

San Francisco, N.Y. Jets.

Thursday's game

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday's games

Carolina at Houston, noon.

Cleveland at Baltimore, noon.

Kansas City at Detroit, noon.

Oakland at Indianapolis, noon.

L.A. Chargers at Miami, noon.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon.

Tennessee at Atlanta, noon.

New England at Buffalo, noon.

Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's game

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

