AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;2;0;0;1.000;76;3

Buffalo;2;0;0;1.000;45;30

N.Y. Jets;0;2;0;.000;19;40

Miami;0;2;0;.000;10;102

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;1;1;0;.500;41;42

Indianapolis;1;1;0;.500;43;47

Tennessee;1;1;0;.500;60;32

Jacksonville;0;2;0;.000;38;53

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;82;27

Cleveland;1;1;0;.500;36;46

Cincinnati;0;2;0;.000;37;62

Pittsburgh;0;2;0;.000;29;61

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;2;0;0;1.000;68;36

Oakland;1;1;0;.500;34;44

L.A. Chargers;1;1;0;.500;40;37

Denver;0;2;0;.000;30;40

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;2;0;0;1.000;66;38

Philadelphia;1;1;0;.500;52;51

N.Y. Giants;0;2;0;.000;31;63

Washington;0;2;0;.000;48;63

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;37;45

Atlanta;1;1;0;.500;36;48

New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;39;55

Carolina;0;2;0;.000;41;50

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;2;0;0;1.000;31;19

Detroit;1;0;1;.750;40;37

Minnesota;1;1;0;.500;44;33

Chicago;1;1;0;.500;19;24

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;2;0;0;1.000;72;34

L.A. Rams;2;0;0;1.000;57;36

Seattle;2;0;0;1.000;49;46

Arizona;0;1;1;.250;44;50

Thursday's result

Tampa Bay 20, Carolina 14

Sunday's results

Dallas 31, Washington 21

Detroit 13, L.A. Chargers 10

San Francisco 41, Cincinnati 17

Houston 13, Jacksonville 12

Indianapolis 19, Tennessee 17

Baltimore 23, Arizona 17

New England 43, Miami 0

Buffalo 28, N.Y. Giants 14

Seattle 28, Pittsburgh 26

Green Bay 21, Minnesota 16

Kansas City 28, Oakland 10

Chicago 16, Denver 14

L.A. Rams 27, New Orleans 9

Atlanta 24, Philadelphia 20

Monday's result

Cleveland 23, N.Y. Jets 3

Thursday's game

Tennessee at Jacksonville, late.

Sunday's games

Denver at Green Bay, noon.

Miami at Dallas, noon.

Oakland at Minnesota, noon.

Cincinnati at Buffalo, noon.

Baltimore at Kansas City, noon.

Atlanta at Indianapolis, noon.

Detroit at Philadelphia, noon.

N.Y. Jets at New England, noon.

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's game

Chicago at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

